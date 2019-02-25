State Sports Briefs

BASEBALL

Howard's walk-off powers ASU sweep

Alex Howard's walk-off home run in the bottom of the 11th inning in the opening game highlighted a doubleheader sweep for Arkansas State University over Valparaiso on Sunday in Jonesboro.

Howard finished the first game 3 for 4 with 2 home runs and 4 RBI to key a 7-6 victory for the Red Wolves (4-2), who won the second game 7-1.

Arkansas State scored four runs in the seventh inning to go up 5-4 after Howard sent a two-run blast over the left-field wall, and Sky-Lar Culver followed with a two-run shot later in the inning.

The Crusaders (1-3) took the lead back in the eighth inning with a two-run home run by Blake Billinger, his second of the game.

Arkansas State rallied again in the ninth inning when Howard was hit by a pitch, and Kyle MacDonald followed with an RBI double into center field to tie the game at 6-6. MacDonald later advanced to third on a wild pitch but was left stranded to send the game into extra innings.

Zach Jackson gave up 4 runs before giving way to Zech Jarrard, who pitched 3 innings and surrendered 2 runs on 2 hits. Kollin Stone picked up the win after pitching both the 10th and 11th innings.

UCA splits with Illinois State

Stellar pitching carried the University of Central Arkansas to a 4-1 victory in the second game of a doubleheader with Illinois State, giving the Bears a split Sunday in Conway.

UCA, which dropped Sunday's opener 8-0, leads the series 2-1, with the finale set for noon today.

UCA junior starter Mark Moyer tossed 5⅓ scoreless innings, striking out 5 and allowing 5 hits. He pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the fifth to get the win.

Junior center fielder Josh Ragan finished 2 for 4, and junior shortstop Joshmar Doran was 2 for 2.

Kreutzer's big day not enough for UAPB

Nick Kreutzer went 3 for 5 with 5 RBI to lead the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff in a 16-7 loss to Abilene Christian on Sunday in Abilene, Texas.

Abilene Christian (4-3) scored multiple runs in five innings, including six in the seventh, to overwhelm UAPB (1-6).

Sergio Esparza and Bryce Roesch each had two hits for the Golden Lions.

Coker's grand slam fuels UALR

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock earned its first win of the season behind Chase Coker's grand slam in the eighth inning to give the Trojans a 7-5 victory in game one of a doubleheader split with Evansville on Sunday in Little Rock.

Ty Gordon picked up his first win of the season after pitching three scoreless innings in relief for the Trojans (1-4), who lost the second game 3-1.

Troy Alexander also homered, and Josh Nowak came off the bench to go 1 for 3 with an RBI in the first game.

SOFTBALL

Central Arkansas drops two

The University of Central Arkansas lost twice on the opening day of the Michelle Short Memorial Collegiate Classic on Sunday in Conway, falling 10-1 to North Alabama and 7-4 to South Dakota State.

Kayla Crutchmer had a hit and scored twice for the Bears (8-6) in the second game.

WOMEN'S GOLF

ASU ties for 5th in Arizona

Led by two players claiming individual top-20 finishes, the Arkansas State women's golf team concluded play Sunday at the Rio Verde Invitational in Rio Verde, Ariz., tied for fifth place among 18 teams with a combined 606 score.

Senior Beth Ann Compton posted her best finish of the season, tying for 13th to lead the Red Wolves. Compton began play Saturday with a 73, which tied her season-low round, before posting a 76 Sunday for a 149 total.

Junior Grayson Gladden tied for 17th place with a 150, collecting her third top-20 finish of the season. She recorded a combined 150 score that included a 71 and 79 for the first and second rounds, respectively.

Arkansas State entered the final round atop the leaderboard after posting a first-round 297, but slipped into a tie for fifth place with Bradley after tacking 12 strokes onto that total for the final round. Xavier claimed the tournament title with a combined 591, while Seton Hall took runner-up honors and Boise State finished third.

MEN'S GOLF

Arkansas State leads in Alabama

Arkansas State University opened its spring schedule Sunday at the Tiger Invitational in Opelika, Ala., posting a first-round 283 that leads the 16-team field.

All five golfers for the Red Wolves ended the first day among the top-25 individual leaders, helping the squad post a 5-under total that left it 10 strokes ahead of second-place Auburn and 12 ahead of SMU, which stands third.

Senior Joel Wendin is in first place after carding a career-best 66 to lead the Red Wolves. He holds a two-stroke lead over second-place Josh Edgar of Georgia State.

Joining Wendin among the top 10 leaders for Arkansas State were Julien Sale and Matthew Cole in a tie for third and tie for sixth place, respectively. Sale posted a 71, while Cole shot a 72.

The three-round tournament continues today with the second 18 holes.

