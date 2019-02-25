Trump: No rush on N. Korea deal

People take pictures Sunday in front of a display of the North Korean and American flags in Hanoi, Vietnam, as the city promotes this week’s summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The meeting between the two leaders, their second in less than a year, is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.

President Donald Trump said Sunday that he doesn't expect to lift sanctions on Kim Jong Un's regime, as he prepares for a summit with the North Korean leader this week on American demands that Pyongyang end its nuclear program.

"I'm not pushing for speed, but we're not removing the sanctions," Trump told U.S. governors gathered at the White House on Sunday evening. He didn't elaborate.

Kim has made little secret that his key goal for the meeting in Hanoi, Vietnam, is to ease sanctions that are choking North Korea's faltering economy. Trump fed expectations of relief with comments Wednesday that he would "love to be able to" lift sanctions, provided he got "something that's meaningful."

Trump on Sunday predicted the summit would produce "a very interesting two-and-a-half days" and said that "we have a chance for total denuclearization."

But he added that he didn't feel a sense of urgency about reaching an agreement as long as North Korea continues its pause on testing nuclear weapons and missiles.

"I'm not in a rush," Trump said. "As long as there's no testing, we're happy."

Trump tweeted earlier Sunday that he was leaving today for the meeting. He also said Kim knows that "without nuclear weapons, his country could fast become one of the great economic powers anywhere in the World."

Their first meeting, in Singapore in June, produced a vaguely worded commitment from North Korea to dismantle its nuclear weapons program.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Fox News Sunday that he was hoping for a "substantive step forward." But, he cautioned, "it may not happen, but I hope that it will."

Sen. Ed Markey, a Massachusetts Democrat who serves on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, expressed concerns Sunday about Trump's negotiating efforts, saying the president must be "careful" with what he offers.

"Nothing is clear, and I think as a result we could run the risk that Kim is given concessions which are not accompanied by real concessions that the United States is receiving in return from Kim and his regime," Markey said in an interview on CBS.

Trump pushed back against his critics Sunday, saying in a Twitter post: "So funny to watch people who have failed for years, they got NOTHING, telling me how to negotiate with North Korea. But thanks anyway!"

Pompeo said he hoped to put a "road map" in place, but he would not discuss the possibility of declaring a formal end to the Korean War or pulling some American troops from South Korea, in keeping with his stand against publicly discussing issues that could arise during the negotiations.

Pompeo said Sunday on CNN's State of the Union that North Korea remains a nuclear threat, contradicting a tweet last year by Trump.

After last year's summit with Kim in Singapore, Trump tweeted: "There is no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea. Meeting with Kim Jong Un was an interesting and very positive experience."

But Pompeo on Sunday disputed that Trump had said as much.

"What he said was that the efforts that had been made in Singapore -- this commitment that Chairman Kim made -- have substantially taken down the risks to the American people. It's the mission of the secretary of state and the president of the United States to keep the American people secure. We're aiming to achieve that," the secretary of state said.

Information for this article was contributed by Ariella Phillips of Bloomberg News; by staff members of The Associated Press; and by Felicia Sonmez and Toluse Olorunnipa of The Washington Post.

