Arkansas woman, 24, accused of setting fire to mother's home, police say

A Maumelle woman was arrested Saturday after she reportedly set fire to her mother’s home earlier that week.

The fire broke out at about 2:15 p.m. on Feb. 18 at a townhouse in the 300 block of Tuscany Circle in Maumelle, according to a police report. The manager of the property was changing the code for the home’s garage when he reportedly saw Aja Jenkins, 24, arguing with her mother and brother, the report states.

The manager told police that, after the two drove away, Jenkins entered the residence and ran upstairs. Upon returning downstairs, she pushed her way past the manager, got into a vehicle driven by an unknown male and left, according to the report.

The manager noticed smoke coming from upstairs within seconds of her departure and called 911, authorities said.

Maumelle Fire Chief John Payne said firefighters who discovered the flames on the second floor were able to quickly extinguish the blaze, preserving “important evidence” that confirmed the fire was the result of arson.

An Arkansas State Police arson dog was used to locate an area containing flammable liquids, samples of which were secured and sent to the state Crime Lab for analysis, Payne said.

Apart from personal belongings, items recovered from the home included ammunition, a plastic alcohol bottle and a lighter, the report states.

According to the report, Jenkins’ mother had approached an officer about two hours before, telling the officer that her daughter had been yelling and cursing at her. She contacted the officer about 30 minutes later, telling police that Jenkins said to her mother that she better hope Jenkins didn’t “get to that gun,” authorities said.

Jenkins' mother discovered a bag upon returning home that she hadn't previously noticed and discovered a handgun inside, the report states. Authorities said she met with police and gave them the bag, which contained the unloaded handgun and a magazine.

Jenkins’ mother told police she was worried Jenkins would come to her home, saying the woman was known to “bust out windows” and “tear stuff up.” Police advised the mother to change the code to their garage, which was what the property manager was doing when Jenkins showed up.

Jenkins was arrested by Maumelle police shortly after 3:30 p.m. Saturday and was being held in the Pulaski County jail on an arson charge Monday afternoon. Her bond was set at $25,000.

Damage to the home was estimated to be about $100,000 and the building is currently uninhabitable, the fire chief said.