Yankees still have sights on Red Sox

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- About five minutes after Aaron Boone arrived at JetBlue Park for the Yankees' first spring training game, the question was just thrown out there. After battling the Red Sox all last season, winning 100 games, making the playoffs and coming up short, the same question has hung over the Yankees all winter.

"Have you made up the eight games?" Boone was asked.

Eight games separated the Yankees and Red Sox in the regular season. It gave Boston the division crown, which they turned into a World Series title.

The Yankees players spent all winter hanging onto that feeling of losing to the Red Sox in the American League Division Series and watching their rivals celebrate the ultimate title.

They brought it with them to spring training and it's built into their goals. "I want to play more games than I did last year. I want to do that and I want to win a World Series," Yankees center fielder Aaron Hicks said when asked about his goals. "I am tired of losing, we've come so close.

"I am tired of saying we came close."

The Bombers' front office spent all winter trying to close that gap between coming close and being the last team standing.

They reinforced their rotation, trading for James Paxton and bringing back J.A. Happ and CC Sabathia. They added some depth by signing utility infielder DJ LeMahieu and bringing in Troy Tulowitzki on a low-risk, major league minimum contract to fill in for the injured Didi Gregorius.

And then, instead of going out and buying the big bats of Manny Machado or Bryce Harper, GM Brian Cashman invested in bulking up a bullpen that already included Aroldis Chapman and Dellin Betances. Not only did he bring back Zack Britton, but he also added Adam Ottavino to give the Yankees perhaps the deepest back-end of a bullpen in the game.

The Red Sox brought back Nathan Eovaldi, the only major league contract they signed this winter. With their former closer, Craig Kimbrel, still available out there on the free-agent market, the Red Sox could still make a move this spring to address what many feel could be their only weakness in the bullpen.

So Saturday, the Yankees began the first step of a long journey to try and answer that question. In a meaningless spring training game that featured four of the Yankees' regular players, the Red Sox beat the Yankees, 8-5.

Maybe it will be the continued development of Gleyber Torres and Miguel Andujar that gives the Yankees a few more wins. The power of Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton staying healthy all season could make the difference for the Yankees.

Or, perhaps it will be the bet the Yankees made on their bullpen, built to counteract the Red Sox dangerous lineup, that will turn out to be the difference in the AL East race.

On Feb. 23, however, there were no answers.

"No idea," Boone said with a laugh. "That's the beauty of all this. You get, hopefully a good spring and build up our guys and stay healthy and then we get to find out. So many things go into having teams that win 100 games, obviously it doesn't happen that much. I don't necessarily look at it as 'have we made it up.' We know obviously they are a great team and obviously that's probably one of the teams we've got to go through to get to where we want to go, but we're long way from seeing that."

But one thing that you could see in JetBlue Park on Saturday was that this 2019 division race is going to be a long battle. It will be reminiscent of the battles the two rivals had back in the days when Boone and Red Sox manager Alex Cora were playing.

"A little bit. I felt like in a lot of ways, when I was here in '03, that was one of the peaks of the rivalry and those two teams were monsters," Boone said when asked if these current teams reminded him of those glory days. "I feel like in a lot of ways, us and them are two great teams."

Sports on 02/25/2019