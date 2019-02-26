Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest stories Listen Traffic Legislature Newsletters Most commented Obits Weather Puzzles + Games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Arkansas lawmakers give final OK to new dicamba cutoff date

by The Associated Press | Today at 3:21 p.m. 0comments

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas lawmakers have given final approval to rules that will expand the use of an herbicide the state had restricted in response to complaints that it drifted onto crops and caused widespread damage.

The Joint Budget Committee on Tuesday approved the Plant Board's rules regarding the use of the herbicide dicamba. The board last week adopted rules that allowed the use of dicamba through May 25.

The rules also impose a half-mile buffer zone around research stations, organic crops, specialty crops, non-tolerant dicamba crops and other sensitive crops. The state had previously banned dicamba's use from April 16 through Oct. 31. Arkansas enacted the ban last year after receiving nearly 1,000 complaints about damage from dicamba.

The rules take effect 10 days after they're filed with the secretary of state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT