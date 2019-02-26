Arkansas lawmakers give final OK to new dicamba cutoff date

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas lawmakers have given final approval to rules that will expand the use of an herbicide the state had restricted in response to complaints that it drifted onto crops and caused widespread damage.

The Joint Budget Committee on Tuesday approved the Plant Board's rules regarding the use of the herbicide dicamba. The board last week adopted rules that allowed the use of dicamba through May 25.

The rules also impose a half-mile buffer zone around research stations, organic crops, specialty crops, non-tolerant dicamba crops and other sensitive crops. The state had previously banned dicamba's use from April 16 through Oct. 31. Arkansas enacted the ban last year after receiving nearly 1,000 complaints about damage from dicamba.

The rules take effect 10 days after they're filed with the secretary of state.