Arkansas man accused of breaking into car told officers he was 'working for Jesus,' authorities say

A Pearcy man arrested early Monday for allegedly breaking into another man's car reportedly told police he was "working for Jesus."

Harley Ray Davis, 40, was taken into custody shortly after 4:30 a.m. and charged with a felony count of breaking or entering, punishable by up to six years in prison, and a misdemeanor count of possession of instruments of crime, punishable by up to one year in jail.

Davis was being held on $3,500 bond and appeared Monday in district court.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Officers Billy Perkins and Thomas Plummer were dispatched to the 300 block of Woodmere Street regarding a man in camouflage clothing breaking into a car.

Upon arrival, the officers made contact with Davis. A witness told police Davis was the man he had seen inside the car, a 2000 Nissan Altima, and officers noted the glove box and center console were open with the contents scattered around the seats and floorboard.

Outside the vehicle, they located a flashlight and more items that appeared to have come from the Nissan.

When questioned, Davis reportedly said he got into the car to see who the owner was because he thought it was stolen. In searching Davis, the officers found he had two screwdrivers, a car wheel-lock device and several flashlights, all "items commonly used to break into vehicles."

The owner of the Nissan was contacted and reportedly confirmed he did not know Davis and he wanted to press charges.

Once at the jail, Davis was questioned further and allegedly stated he was "an investigator working for Jesus" and that he was inside the Nissan days before because he believed it was stolen and he was looking for the owner's name. He claimed he had contacted the owner and left a voicemail, but was unable to say who the owner was or their phone number.