Arkansas target credits parents for positive attitude

Arkansas offensive line target Marcus Henderson has the physical tools the Razorbacks and numerous others covet, but his attitude is also a major factor for him being one of the nation’s best.

Henderson, 6-4, 315 pounds of Memphis University High School, has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Alabama, Michigan, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Georgia, Florida, Auburn, Louisville, LSU, Tennessee and numerous others.

He credits his parents for pushing him to be the best.

“They don’t want anything less than the best for me, so I know everything they’re telling me to do is to help me in the future,” said Henderson, who attended an Arkansas camp last summer.

ESPN rates Henderson a 4-star prospect, the No. 7 offensive tackle and No. 44 overall prospect in the nation in the 2020 class. Despite his accolades, he knows there’s always room for improvement.

“There’s always a way to get better. Even when you’re the best you've got to work to stay there,” Henderson said.

Henderson, along with teammate and Razorbacks cornerback target Devonte Nelson and promising sophomore receiver Gavin McKay, plans to visit Fayetteville on March 10.

Henderson, whose grandmother lives in Little Rock and is a huge Razorbacks fan, said his parents remind him to stay humble and work to be the best.

“They stress that I just stay humble and remember all the work that I put in to get to where I’m at right now and to never lose my work ethic," he said. "Whether it be in school or football, just always strive to be the best at whatever I’m doing."