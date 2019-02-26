Australian cardinal convicted in abuse case

Cardinal George Pell leaves the County Court in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. The most senior Catholic cleric ever charged with child sex abuse has been convicted of molesting two choirboys moments after celebrating Mass, dealing a new blow to the Catholic hierarchy's credibility after a year of global revelations of abuse and cover-up. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)

MELBOURNE, Australia -- The most senior Catholic cleric ever charged with child sex abuse has been convicted of molesting two choirboys moments after celebrating Mass.

Cardinal George Pell, Pope Francis' top financial adviser and the Vatican's economy minister, bowed his head as the 12-member jury delivered unanimous verdicts in the Victoria state County Court on Dec. 11 after more than two days of deliberation.

The court had until today forbidden publication of any details about the trial.

Pell faces a potential 50-year prison term after a sentencing hearing that begins Wednesday.

He lodged an appeal last week against the convictions.

Details of the trial had been suppressed because until today, Pell had faced a second trial in April on charges that he indecently assaulted two boys as a priest in the late 1970s in a public pool in his hometown of Ballarat.

Prosecutor Fran Dalziel told the court today that the Ballarat charges had been dropped and asked for the suppression order to be lifted.

"This is not a special case," Dalziel said.

Pell's lawyer, Robert Richter, initially wanted details of the trial suppressed until his appeal was heard but later withdrew the request.

Another of Pell's lawyers, Paul Galbally, said Pell maintains his innocence.

"Although the cardinal originally faced allegations from a number of complainants, all of those complaints and allegations save for the matters that are subject to the appeal have all been either withdrawn or discontinued," Galbally told reporters outside the court.

Pell initially faced more than 20 charges of sexual abuse against various complainants.

The revelations from the trial come in the same month that the Vatican announced Francis had approved the expulsion from the priesthood of a former American cardinal, Theodore McCarrick, over sexual-abuse allegations.

The convictions were also confirmed days after Francis concluded a conference of Catholic leaders on preventing clergy sexual abuse and protecting children from predator priests.

