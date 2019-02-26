Bill would let retirement system trustees adjust payments

A legislative committee on Monday endorsed a bill that would allow the trustees for the Arkansas State Highway Employees Retirement System to increase how much working members and the state Department of Transportation pay into the system.

The Joint Committee on Public Retirement and Social Security Programs also recommended House and Senate approval of a bill to revise the annual cost-of-living adjustment paid to the system's retired members.

Senate Bill 201 by Sen. Bill Sample, R-Hot Springs, would allow the system's trustees to increase from the current 6 percent to 7 percent of salary the amount paid by working members. The increase would come if recommended by the trustees' actuary, but be limited to 0.5 percent a year.

Increases could start July 1 of this year under the bill. The 6 percent rate was established in 1977, said Robyn Smith, the system's executive secretary.

SB201 also would allow the system trustees to increase the amount the Transportation Department pays into the system. The amount is now equal to 12.9 percent of the employee's salary and that would rise to 14.9 percent, if recommended by an actuary.

The increases would raise $3.1 million more a year in department contributions and $1.5 million more a year from the employees, Smith said after the committee meeting. In fiscal 2018 that ended June 30 last year, the department paid about $19.2 million and working members paid about $9.1 million into the system.

The system had 3,343 working members with an average annual salary of $43,108 and 2,523 retired members with an average annual benefit of $33,500 in fiscal 2018, according to Smith. The system also had 427 disabled retirees with an average annual benefit of $16,785 and 486 beneficiaries with an average annual benefit of $15,390.

Senate Bill 200 by Sample would remove retirees' health insurance supplement, which ranges from $75 to $125 per month, depending on length of service, from the cost-of-living adjustment calculation.

Existing state law doesn't stipulate whether the supplement is eligible for the cost-of-living adjustment, but the system has by practice made it part of the calculation, said Steve Osborn, an actuary for Osborn, Carreiro & Associates, which has a contract with the legislative committee.

"The effect of Senate Bill 200 is prospective only, and retirees would keep any increases from previous COLAs," Osborn wrote in a letter to the committee. "The 'main' part of the benefit would continue to receive COLAs as under current law."

The measures would reduce the projected payoff period for the system's unfunded liabilities "from infinity to somewhere around 32 years," Smith told lawmakers.

The unfunded liabilities totaled $281 million at the end of fiscal 2018 with an indefinite projected payoff period. Unfunded liabilities are the amount by which a system's liabilities exceed an actuarial value of assets. Actuaries often compare a projected payoff period to a mortgage on a house.

Two years ago, the Legislature and Gov. Asa Hutchinson enacted legislation that changed the annual fixed 3 percent cost-of-living adjustment for system retirees to the lesser of 3 percent or the change in the consumer price index for urban wage and clerical workers. That move was also aimed at reducing unfunded liabilities.

The system's investments were valued at $1.5 billion as of Sept. 30, Smith said after the committee meeting.

During Monday's meeting, Sen. Joyce Elliott, D-Little Rock, asked whether system officials held meetings with retirement system members to inform them about these bills.

"What we did is we did a letter to each active employee to their home and I expected to get many phone calls [and] we got probably 20," Smith said.

"At the same time, I also work in the building with quite a few people that will be impacted by this. I ride the elevator with 'em and stand with 'em at the Coke machine. They do know us. When they call the retirement office, they are probably going to talk to me and we have not had a lot of pushback," she said. "In fact, many employees have appreciated the fact that we are trying to keep the system sustainable because they say, 'I want to be able to retire in 30 years and I feel like that is what you are doing.' "

The trustees include Chairman Ronda Walthall, who is a working employee representative; Vice Chairman Rex Vines, who is a working employee representative; Department of Transportation Director Scott Bennett; Deputy Director and Chief Engineer Emanuel Banks; retiree representative Jacob Weston; state Department of Finance and Administration Director Larry Walther, who is represented by state chief economic forecaster John Shelnutt; and state Treasurer Dennis Milligan, according to Smith.

