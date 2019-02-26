Sections
Arkansas woman charged in head-on crash that killed teen girl

by Youssef Rddad | Today at 10:16 a.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption Cheryl Clement. Photo by Izard County sheriff's office.

A north Arkansas woman had a blood alcohol level more than two-and-a-half times the legal limit last month when she struck a motorist head-on, killing a 17-year-old passenger, authorities said.

Cheryl Clement, 60, of Horseshoe Bend was charged Monday with negligent homicide and battery, both felonies, as well as driving while intoxicated.

Authorities said Clement left a bar after 5 p.m. on Jan. 30 before she hit a pickup head-on along Johnson View Road near Wiseman.

The Izard County sheriff’s office said 17-year-old Tiffany Russell, a passenger in the pickup, died at the scene. The driver, 39-year-old Rodney Kemp, was also injured.

Medical crews airlifted Kemp and Clement to Little Rock hospitals for treatment.

A test showed Clement’s blood alcohol level was 0.217 percent, according to court records. The same test for Kemp showed he was sober.

Negligent homicide carries a maximum 20-year sentence.

Clement was released from jail Monday on a $10,000 bond, the sheriff's office said.

Online court records didn’t list an attorney to comment on the charges.

