Foley unsure what team will do next

Every person in the room knew about Joe Foley.

More than likely, most members of the Downtown Tip-Off Club already have met Foley somewhere along his 40-year coaching career in the state of Arkansas.

Foley was Monday's speaker at the Wyndham Riverfront Hotel in North Little Rock. The University of Arkansas at Little Rock's legendary women's basketball coach spoke extensively about how he has built and sustained a championship-level program at UALR.

"But hey, we just got beat the last two games in a row," Foley said jokingly after a long introduction listed his five Sun Belt Conference Coach of the Year awards and five appearances in the NCAA Tournament while at UALR.

The Trojans (15-10, 11-3) sat atop the Sun Belt standings for a majority of this season until the two-game losing streak dropped them to second place with four games remaining.

Sports on 02/26/2019