House votes today on emergency

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California speaks about a resolution to block President Donald Trump’s emergency border security declaration on Capitol Hill on Monday in Washington.

WASHINGTON -- More than 25 former Republican lawmakers and nearly 60 former senior national security officials appealed to Congress on Monday to kill President Donald Trump's declaration of a national emergency on the Mexican border.

"It has always been a Republican fundamental principle that no matter how strong our policy preferences, no matter how deep our loyalties to presidents or party leaders, in order to remain a constitutional republic we must act within the borders of the Constitution," wrote the former members of Congress, who implored Republicans to protect Congress' constitutionally mandated power of the purse.

The letter's signers include former senators John Danforth of Missouri, Chuck Hagel of Nebraska, Gordon Humphrey of New Hampshire, Richard Lugar of Indiana, Olympia Snowe of Maine, and 18 former House members.

The House's vote today on a declaration of disapproval will force Republicans to choose between the congressional prerogative over federal spending, and a president determined to secure border-wall funds that Congress has refused to grant.

The measure is expected to pass easily in the Democratic-controlled House, but significant Republican defections would give it momentum in the Senate, where only four Republican votes are needed to pass the measure.

"I hope our great Republican Senators don't get led down the path of weak and ineffective Border Security," Trump said in a tweet Monday. "Without strong Borders, we don't have a Country - and the voters are on board with us. Be strong and smart, don't fall into the Democrats 'trap' of Open Borders and Crime!"

Trump has promised to veto the measure, should it reach his desk.

A separate statement by a bipartisan group of 58 former senior national security officials said there is neither a "documented terrorist or national security emergency at the southern border" nor an "emergency related to violent crime."

The president's assertions "are rebutted not just by the public record, but by his agencies' own official data, documents, and statements," the officials, including Madeleine Albright, the former secretary of state, and John Brennan, the former CIA director, said in their declaration.

"Under no plausible assessment of the evidence is there a national emergency today," they wrote in the statement, which was to be entered into the Congressional Record.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers agreed with that statement Monday, ordering the state's National Guard troops to withdraw from the border with Mexico.

Evers, a Democrat, said about 112 troops are currently serving in Arizona, but that keeping the borders safe and protecting migrants seeking asylum is the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol's job.

"I cannot support keeping our brave servicemen and women away from their families without a clear need or purpose that would actively benefit the people of Wisconsin or our nation," Evers said.

Then-Gov. Scott Walker, a Republican, ordered troops to Arizona in June to assist with administrative duties along the border.

Adam Kinzinger, a Republican congressman from Illinois, criticized Evers for his decision. In a series of tweets, he said he was sent to the border as a member of the Wisconsin National Guard, and his crew caught a man crossing the border with 70 pounds of methamphetamine.

"Wonder the damage that would do in Milwaukee ..." he tweeted.

A later tweet told Evers, "I'm grateful to my fellow Wisconsin Guard members, and I'm deeply disappointed you won't let them do what they are trained to do for the good of the country."

Spokesmen for the Wisconsin National Guard and for Kinzinger didn't immediately respond to email seeking to confirm whether Kinzinger, an Illinois congressman first elected in 2010, is a member of the Wisconsin Guard, and whether he would face any discipline for publicly criticizing Evers, the state National Guard's commander in chief.

Top House Republicans are urging their members to focus on what they say is a legitimate need for border security money and the precedent set by other presidents who have declared their own national emergencies, according to one Republican aide. Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, the Republican whip, was scheduled to lobby for votes against the resolution during a session Monday night.

Only one House Republican, Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan, has signed on to the resolution to block the declaration, scorning the idea that congressional Republicans who attacked President Barack Obama's use of executive powers "now cry out for a king to usurp legislative powers."

Information for this article was contributed by Emily Cochrane of The New York Times; by John Wagner, Mike DeBonis and Ellen Nakashima of The Washington Post; and by Todd Richmond of The Associated Press.

A Section on 02/26/2019