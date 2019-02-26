• Amanda Wise of Safety Harbor, Fla., said she "about had a near death experience" when she opened her dryer and saw a corn snake curled up in her laundry just before yelling for her husband, who used a broom to coax the snake out of the dryer and back outside.

• Lee Howard Ho Wun, an Australian known as "Howard X" who dresses in a Mao-style suit and thick glasses to impersonate North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, was deported from Vietnam ahead of Kim's summit in Hanoi with President Donald Trump and complained that Kim has "no sense of humor."

• Jerica Gros, 30, of Alexandria, La., was arrested on trespassing and simple burglary charges after a property owner in Pineville called deputies to report finding a woman living in his vacant house and numerous pieces of furniture and appliances missing.

• Gianni Alemanno, the former mayor of Rome, was acquitted of mafia association but was convicted of corruption and illegal financing involving nearly $345,000 and sentenced to six years in prison, leading him to proclaim that the guilty "verdict is wrong," adding "We'll surely appeal."

• Vivian Gallinal, spokesman for police in Davie, Fla., said a Tesla Model S swerved through traffic, crashed into several palm trees and burst into flames, killing the driver, who was trapped inside.

• Andreas Pauly, a German veterinarian, said a 17-year-old capuchin monkey and her 6-year-old daughter were "of course, somewhat exhausted" when they were recaptured after spending several days free when they escaped from a newly redesigned enclosure at a Berlin zoo.

• Maurice Hoskins, 43, of St.Louis, was sentenced to life in prison plus 20 years after pleading guilty in a plea deal to the 2016 shooting deaths of an elementary school principal and one of her friends, crimes that police said were spurred by jealousy.

• Paul Caneiro, 51, of Ocean Township, N.J., faces murder, arson and other charges after prosecutors accused him of killing his brother and his family when he learned he was about to be cut off after money disappeared from their technology firm, prosecutors said.

• Dana Marie Head, 59, of Gaylesville, Ala., accused of leaving more than a dozen pets, including rabbits, ducks, birds and cats, in cages near the flooding Chattooga River, causing two of the animals to drown, was arrested on 17 counts of animal cruelty, deputies said.

A Section on 02/26/2019