Jury picked for trial of Arkansas man accused of burying friend under shed

A jury of four men and eight women was selected Monday afternoon at the Miller County courthouse to decide the fate of a man accused of burying a friend beneath his backyard shed in the summer of 2017.

Chad Allen Jernigan, 42, faces three to 10 years in prison and a fine up to $10,000 if convicted of mishandling the remains of Richard York. Prosecuting Attorney Stephanie Potter Barrett recently filed a motion seeking restitution for York's final expenses.

Jernigan told investigators that York, 45, died unexpectedly at his residence in Texarkana, and that he was in a state of panic when he disposed of the body beneath the floor of a two-story backyard storage building, according to a probable cause affidavit. The state's restitution motion alleges Jernigan wanted to conceal that he was selling drugs and/or growing marijuana at his home.

The motion further alleges that Jernigan provided York with illegal drugs, which directly caused his death.

"The state anticipates the evidence will show that the defendant sold or gave methamphetamine to the victim Richard York and Richard York subsequently died of methamphetamine overdose," the motion states.

In 2017, Jernigan told detectives that he last saw York the night of July 4, 2017 and that he dropped him off on Summerhill Road in Texarkana, Texas after an argument, authorities have said.

York's mother said her son had not been seen since that night when she made a missing person report on July 17, 2017.

"A consensual search of Jernigan's residence at that time did not reveal anything suspicious," the affidavit states.

In July 2018, Texarkana, Ark., police received tips that York died at Jernigan's residence in the 4900 block of Union Road a year before and that Jernigan concealed the corpse beneath his outdoor shed. Detectives attempted to make contact with Jernigan at his home July 26, but he would not answer the door. Concern that Jernigan might be armed led officers to set up surveillance around the home. That night, Jernigan left his residence in his truck shortly before 10 p.m. with officers following.

Police said Jernigan reached speeds of 100 mph before stopping. Later, in an interview room at the Bi-State Justice Building in downtown Texarkana, Jernigan told detectives that York had been at his home on July 4, 2017, and "died for an unknown reason," according to the affidavit.

"York died while in a two-story shed in the backyard," the affidavit states. "Jernigan said he was scared and didn't want to call the police, so he pulled the flooring up from the shed, exposing the bare earth underneath."

Police said Jernigan told detectives he buried York under the shed, poured concrete on top of him and replaced the flooring.