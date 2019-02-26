Kansas recovers from whipping

Kansas guard Devon Dotson (11) shoots over Kansas State guard Mike McGuirl (00) during the Jayhawks’ 64-49 victory over Kansas State on Monday night in Lawrence. Dotson finished with 16 points.

TOP 25 MEN

NO. 15 KANSAS 64, NO. 16 KANSAS STATE 49

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- Kansas got exactly what it needed after a humiliating loss at Texas Tech when the schedule produced a high-profile showdown with Big 12-leading Kansas State inside Allen Fieldhouse.

The Jayhawks took advantage of the opportunity, too.

Dedric Lawson and the rest of the Jayhawks roared to a 64-49 victory over their biggest rival Monday night, flushing the memory of that lopsided loss to the Red Raiders while keeping alive their hopes of a 15th consecutive conference championship.

"It's just handling business," said Lawson, who had 18 points and 14 rebounds. "We take that approach and build off the energy we had, we're going to be great."

Devon Dotson added 16 points and fellow freshman Quentin Grimes had 12 for the Jayhawks (21-7, 10-5), who moved within a game of the Wildcats (21-7, 11-4) with three to play.

Texas Tech, which has played one less game, is a half-game back in second place.

"If you get beat the way we got beat Saturday," Jayhawks Coach Bill Self said about the 91-62 loss, "it's bad in some ways that we played so quick, but it's also good in some ways that you have a way to redeem yourself a little bit. So yeah, it was a good way to bounce back."

The Wildcats shot just 32 percent from the field, struggled with turnovers at key junctures and never seemed as comfortable as they were at Bramlage Coliseum, where they roared past the Jayhawks nearly three weeks ago to seize control of the conference race.

NO. 18 FLORIDA STATE 68, NOTRE DAME 61

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Freshman Devin Vassell scored 13 points, sparking Florida State's second-half charge with a dunk and a 3-pointer on consecutive possessions, and the 18th-ranked Seminoles held off Notre Dame 68-61.

Trent Forrest made 4 of 6 six free-throw attempts in the final minute to help the Seminoles (22-6, 10-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) hang on.

D.J. Harvey scored 18 points and Prentiss Hubb had 17 for Notre Dame (13-15, 3-12), which has dropped four consecutive games.

SEC/TOP 25 WOMEN

NO. 1 BAYLOR 64, NO. 18 TEXAS 49

WACO, Texas -- Kalani Brown had 19 points with 12 rebounds, and top-ranked Baylor beat No. 18 Texas in the first home game for the Lady Bears since clinching another Big 12 championship.

Baylor (26-1, 16-0 Big 12) won its 18th consecutive game overall, the nation's longest active winning streak. The Lady Bears have won 39 consecutive Big 12 regular-season games, and 36 home games in a row overall since a loss to Texas two years ago.

NO. 4 NOTRE DAME 98, NO. 17 SYRACUSE 68

SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- Arike Ogunbowale had 24 points as all five starters scored at least 10 points as fourth-ranked Notre Dame overpowered No. 17 Syracuse.

Brianna Turner had 22 points, while Jessica Shepard and Marina Mabrey had 17 apiece for the Irish (26-3, 13-2 Atlantic Coast Conference). The win was the eighth for the Irish over a ranked opponent this season.

Tiana Mangakahia led the Orange (20-7, 9-5) with 17 points -- all in the second half.

NO. 8 MARYLAND 58, PURDUE 55

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- Kaila Charles scored 20 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to help No. 8 Maryland rally for a victory over Purdue.

Stephanie Jones added 16 points, including three big free throws late, and Taylor Mikesell had 10 points for the Terrapins (25-3, 14-3 Big Ten), who clinched at least a share of the regular-season Big Ten title. Shakira Austin delivered a team-high 14 rebounds for Maryland.

Freshman Kayana Traylor scored a season high with 18 points to lead Purdue (17-13, 8-9). Ae'Rianna Harris contributed 14 points and Dominique Oden 12 points.

NO. 12 IOWA 74, NEBRASKA 58

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Megan Gustafson scored 29 points and grabbed a career-high 20 rebounds to lead No. 12 Iowa to a victory over Nebraska.

Iowa (22-6, 13-4 Big Ten) led 35-26 at intermission before the Cornhuskers (13-15, 8-9) emerged from the break with a 17-8 run to knot it at 43-43 on Maddie Simon's layup with 2:30 left in the third. The Hawkeyes countered with a 19-9 run and led by double digits the rest of the way after Hanna Stewart's jumper with 5:39 remaining.

NO. 19 TEXAS A&M 80, FLORIDA 62

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Kayla Wells scored 24 points and No. 19 Texas A&M beat Florida as the Aggies won for the 10th time in 12 games.

The Aggies (21-6, 10-4 SEC) led 20-9 after one and stretched the margin with a 16-5 run and led by 22-points with 67 seconds to go before intermission. Florida (7-20, 2-12) got hot after the break by shooting 11 of 16 from the field, including 5 of 6 from three-point range, and scored 28 points in the third. But the Aggies didn't relent and shot 9 of 16 in the quarter for a 59-45 lead after three. Chennedy Carter and Ciera Johnson each scored 21 points for Texas A&M.

