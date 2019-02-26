LIST: Arkansas governor announces more than 25 appointments to state boards, commissions, courts

Megan Tollett, Bryant, to the Board of Trustees of Henderson State University. Appointment expires January 14, 2026. Replaces Deborah Nolan.

Terry McCallie, Carlisle, to the Liquefied Petroleum Gas Board. Appointment expires January 14, 2023. Replaces Ron Craft.

Gordon Cunningham, West Helena, to the Liquefied Petroleum Gas Board. Appointment expires January 14, 2023. Replaces Joseph Cunningham.

Steven Anthony, Fordyce, to the Arkansas Forestry Commission. Appointment expires January 14, 2024. Replaces Sam Snead.

Allen Bedell, Hot Springs, to the Arkansas Forestry Commission. Appointment expires January 14, 2028. Reappointment.

John Goings, Little Rock, to the Advisory Committee on Petroleum Storage Tanks. Appointment expires December 31, 2023. Reappointment.

Vanessa Crossfield, North Little Rock, to the Advisory Committee on Petroleum Storage Tanks. Appointment expires December 31, 2023. Reappointment.

Betty Guhman, North Little Rock, to the Arkansas Social Work Licensing Board. Appointment expires June 30, 2022. Replaces Dr. Meenakshi Budhraja.

Dr. Debra Hurd, Fayetteville, to the Arkansas Social Work Licensing Board. Appointment expires June 30, 2022. Reappointment.

Ron Carroll, Jonesboro, to the Arkansas State Board of Athletic Training. Appointment expires January 14, 2022. Reappointment.

Sam Denton, Bono, to the Arkansas State Board of Physical Therapy. Appointment expires July 1, 2021. Reappointment.

Dan Shue, Fort Smith, to the Arkansas Sentencing Commission. Appointment expires May 15, 2022. Replaces Holly Meyer.

James Gaston, Greenwood, to the Arkansas Natural Resources Commission. Appointment expires January 14, 2026. Replaces Jerry Hunton.

Fred Fowlkes, Vilonia, to the Arkansas Natural Resources Commission. Appointment expires January 14, 2026. Reappointment.

Phyllis Harden, Redfield, to the Arkansas Waterways Commission. Appointment expires January 14, 2026. Replaces Harvey Joe Sanner.

Kenneth Cowling, Texarkana, to the Arkansas Waterways Commission. Appointment expires January 14, 2022. Replaces William Varner.

Mayor Joe Smith, North Little Rock, to the State Aid Street Committee. Appointment expires December 31, 2019. Replaces Mike Watson.

Alex Lieblong, Conway, to the Arkansas Racing Commission. Appointment expires January 14, 2024. Reappointment.

Michael Post, Altus, to the Arkansas Racing Commission. Appointment expires January 14, 2024. Reappointment.

Jackie Rhodes, Gurdon, as a Justice of the Peace for the Clark County Quorum Court, District 9. Appointment expires December 31, 2020. Replaces Vickie Smithpeters.

Jerry Snow, Bella Vista, as a Justice of the Peace for the Benton County Quorum Court, District 7. Appointment expires December 31, 2020. Replaces Joel Jones.

Dr. Robert Huckleberry, Fox, as a Justice of the Peace for the Stone County Quorum Court, District 4. Appointment expires December 31, 2020. Replaces Renee Carr.

Daniel Herrington, Little Rock, as a Special Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of Arkansas. CV-18-531 Terrick Nooner v. Wendy Kelley, Director, Arkansas Department of Correction, et al. Replaces Associate Justice Robin F. Wynne.

Hani Hashem, Monticello, as a Special Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of Arkansas. CR-17-982 State of Arkansas v. David G. Reynolds. Replaces Associate Justice Rhonda K. Wood.

Hermann Ivester, Little Rock, as a Special Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of Arkansas. CR-17-1069 Matthew Ryan Elliott v. State of Arkansas. Replaces Associate Justice Rhonda K. Wood.

J. Cliff McKinney, Little Rock, as a Special Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of Arkansas. CR-18-325 Tyler Barefield v. State of Arkansas. Replaces Chief Justice John Dan Kemp.

Jim Crouch, Springdale, as a Special Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of Arkansas. CV-18-973 Robert Steinbuch v. University of Arkansas a/k/a University of Arkansas Little Rock, et al. Replaces Associate Justice Courtney Hudson Goodson.

Roger Rowe, Little Rock, as a Special Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of Arkansas. CV-18-973 Robert Steinbuch v. University of Arkansas a/k/a University of Arkansas Little Rock, et al. Replaces Associate Justice Rhonda K. Wood.

Judge Doug Schrantz, Bentonville, as a Special Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of Arkansas. CV-18-973 Robert Steinbuch v. University of Arkansas a/k/a University of Arkansas Little Rock, et al. Replaces Associate Justice Robin F. Wynne.