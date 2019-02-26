LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas at Kentucky

Arkansas 28, Kentucky 21 - 3:56 left first half

Have to give a ton of credit to guys like Reggie Chaney and Desi Sills for bringing it tonight. Chaney has eight points, his most in a game since Jan. 15 at Tennessee. Sills has seven points as well and has been aggressive attacking the rim off the bounce.

PJ Washington picked up his second foul to take us to the final media timeout of the first half. Still only the one turnover for Arkansas to this point. Tyler Herro is the lone pulse offensively for Kentucky. He has 10.

Arkansas 20, Kentucky 15 - 7:56 left first half

Razorbacks led by as many as eight after a great, strong drive by Mason Jones resulted in a layup and the foul. He missed the free throw, but it was another case of Arkansas being the quicker, more aggressive team thus far.

Arkansas has been the more crisp team offensively tonight by far. Kentucky has turned the ball over 10 times, which has led to nine Razorbacks points. Arkansas has coughed it up just once and assisted on five of seven scores.

Tyler Herro set the current score entering the under-8 timeout thanks to a tough 3 late in the shot clock. Kentucky, as you would imagine, is in the bonus the remainder of the half.

Arkansas 15, Kentucky 11 - 11:53 left first half

Isaiah Joe is giving the Wildcats the business right now, and the Razorbacks are the tougher team through eight minutes.

Joe leads all scorers with nine points on 3-of-4 from 3-point range and has assisted on Arkansas' other two buckets - Gafford's floater in the lane and an alley oop to Reggie Chaney just before the timeout.

Razorbacks have scored seven points on Kentucky's five turnovers.

Kentucky 11, Arkansas 8 - 14:15 left first half

Daniel Gafford was called for his second foul on an absolute phantom whistle by the officials. Replay showed Gafford hardly made contact - if any - on PJ Washington's drive to the rim. Should have been Adrio Bailey's second, but it wasn't, and Gafford sits.

Kentucky 7, Arkansas 5 - 15:29 left first half

Not a terrible start at all by the Razorbacks on the road. Isaiah Joe buried a 3 to get Arkansas on the board, and Daniel Gafford followed more than a minute later with a bucket near the restricted area. Arkansas is 2-of-6 from the floor so far.

Ashton Hagans knocked down a 3 for the Wildcats and PJ Washington and EJ Montgomery each have a bucket. Washington's came after Gabe Osabuohien grabbed a Wildcats miss then got sloppy on the outlet pass underneath Kentucky's basket. Montgomery hit a long 2 to open the scoring.

Pregame

Arkansas' starting lineup: Jalen Harris, Desi Sills, Isaiah Joe, Gabe Osabuohien and Daniel Gafford.

Second consecutive start for Sills and Osabuohien in place of Mason Jones and Adrio Bailey. This group was outscored 18-15 when on the floor together against Texas A&M.

Mike Anderson mentioned at his press conference on Monday that the Razorbacks need to value the basketball much better over the final four games of the regular season. A solid night in that area might limit some of the damage Kentucky can do in transition. Kentucky doesn't run a lot, but can be dangerous in doing so. Arkansas also needs to do its best to keep Kentucky off the offensive glass. Wildcats are rebounding 43.3 percent on their misses at home this season, per HoopLens.

Kentucky's starters: Ashton Hagans, Tyler Herro, Keldon Johnson, PJ Washington and EJ Montgomery.

To the surprise of perhaps no one, Kentucky is a top-10 team in terms of both offensive and defensive efficiency, according to KenPom. The Wildcats rank 10th on the offensive end and 8th defensively, giving up 89.5 points per 100 possessions for the season. That figure falls to a still-impressive 92.5 in SEC-only games, which ranks first in the league.

PJ Washington is playing at an SEC Player of the Year level right now. We'll see what - if anything - Arkansas throws at him to attempt to slow the roll he's been on since mid-January – eight 20-point games since Jan. 22.