Manila woman, El Dorado man killed in Sunday crashes

At least two people died in separate road accidents on Sunday, authorities said.

A 94-year-old woman was killed after the pickup she was in collided with a truck Sunday afternoon in northeast Arkansas, police said.

Arkansas State Police said the crash happened just before 5 p.m. near Arkansas 18 and Lake Street in Manila, about 35 miles east of Jonesboro.

Officials identified Katharina McGrew, 94, of Manila as the pickup's passenger. She suffered fatal injuries after the pickup went through a stop sign and into the path of a tractor-trailer, according to a police report.

The pickup driver -- 80-year-old Dale McGrew -- was taken to a Jonesboro hospital with unknown injuries.

Police noted clear and dry conditions at the time of the wreck.

An Arkansas man died after the Porsche he was driving veered off a highway in south Arkansas on Sunday afternoon and hit a tree, authorities said.

The Arkansas State Police said the wreck happened just before 2 p.m. along U.S. 82 in El Dorado.

Officials said 54-year-old Markeith Washington of El Dorado was driving west when he overcorrected after crossing the centerline, sending the Porsche off the road and into a tree.

Washington suffered fatal injuries, police said.

A crash report noted clear and dry conditions at the time.

No other injuries were noted.

Metro on 02/26/2019