March kicks off tournament season

March starts the season for fishing tournaments at Beaver Lake. Circuits for black bass and crappie are available for competitive anglers.

The Beaver Lake Crappie Association has already started its season. The association holds two tournaments most months, including a two-day championship in October.

Membership fee is $25 per angler, and there is an entry fee for each event. For information, call Cameron White, 479-301-8825 or Matt Phillips, 479-295-2217.

Northwest Arkansas Team Trail kicks off its bass tournament season on Saturday. The group holds five tournaments, plus a two-day championship in October. All tournaments are out of Prairie Creek park.

Anglers fish in two-person teams. There is a $50 membership fee per angler. Entry fee for each tournament is $100 per boat. For information, visit fishnwatt.com.

Beaver Lake Elite Series begins its bass tournaments March 9. All are out of Prairie Creek park.

Anglers fish solo in tournaments. The group holds seven tournaments, plus a two-day championship in October. Membership fee is $40 per angler. Entry fee for each tournament is $65. Entry fee for the championship is $100.

For information, call James Whittle, 479-466-4659.

Northwest Arkansas Cast Masters starts its bass tournament season March 10. The group holds daytime tournaments through May. Anglers fish in two-person teams.

Tournaments are at night from June through August. A daytime tournament is held in September. There are 11 tournaments, plus a two-day championship in September. All are out of Prairie Creek park. Membership fee per angler is $20. Entry fee per tournament is $50 per boat.

For information, contact Johnny Brewer, 479-422-1291, jbbassbug@gmail.com.

Sports on 02/26/2019