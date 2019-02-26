Northwest Arkansas man pleads innocent in fatal crash; driver reportedly ran red light, said he was on acid

BENTONVILLE -- A Rogers man pleaded not guilty Monday to numerous felony charges in connection with a wreck that resulted in a woman's death.

Andrew Keith Scheffler, 19, is charged in connection with aggravated robbery, robbery, negligent homicide, two counts of first-degree battery, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, second-degree battery (law enforcement officer) and driving while intoxicated.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges at his arraignment before Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren.

The judge appointed the Benton County Public Defender's Office to represent Scheffler. An omnibus hearing is scheduled for 8 a.m. April 1.

The wreck happened about 6:07 p.m. Jan. 16 at the intersection of South Eighth Street and West Price Lane, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Scheffler was driving a 2006 Subaru Impreza south on Eighth Street, ran a red light and hit the driver's side of a 2004 Pontiac Grand Am, according to a report from the Arkansas State Police.

The Grand Am was driven by Lindsey Frame, who died at a hospital, according to court documents.

Miguel Angel-Sanchez told police he stopped his vehicle in an attempt to help the people involved in the crash, according to the affidavit. Angel-Sanchez said he checked on Scheffler, who then got out of his vehicle and got in the driver's seat of Angel-Sanchez's vehicle, according to court documents.

Scheffler attempted to drive away, pushed Angel-Sanchez and told him he had a gun, according to the affidavit.

Scheffler walked away from the scene before police arrived, according to the affidavit.

Police found Scheffler near the intersection of South Eighth Street and West New Hope Road, according to the affidavit. Scheffler hit an officer in the face during the encounter, according to court documents.

Scheffler said he was on acid, the affidavit states.

Scheffler was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with a $150,000 bond set.