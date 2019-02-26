Off The Wire

FILE - This is a 2019 file photo showing Aaron Hicks of the New York Yankees baseball team. A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that outfielder Aaron Hicks and the New York Yankees have agreed to a $70 million, seven-year contract that adds $64 million in guaranteed money over six seasons. Hicks’ agreement includes a club option for 2026 that could make it worth $81.5 million over seven seasons, the person said Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not yet been announced. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

BASEBALL

Yankees extend Hicks

Making another move to keep their core of players together, the New York Yankees agreed on a $70 million, seven-year contract with outfielder Aaron Hicks. Hicks' agreement adds $64 million in guaranteed money over six seasons, and a club option for 2026 that could make it worth $81.5 million over eight seasons. A 29-year-old switch-hitter, Hicks took over as the Yankees' primary center fielder last year and set career highs with 137 games, 27 home runs and 79 RBI. He agreed on Jan. 11 to a $6 million, one-year contract and would have been eligible for free agency after this season. His new, superseding deal calls for a $2 million signing bonus and keeps the $6 million salary this year. He gets $10.5 million annually from 2020-23, and $9.5 million in each of the following two seasons. The Yankees have a $12.5 million option for 2026 with a $1 million buyout.

Kershaw feels soreness

Clayton Kershaw felt more soreness in his left shoulder playing catch Monday, and Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts said the three-time Cy Young Award winner "didn't feel so great." The left-hander was shut down late last week with discomfort in the shoulder, and it didn't feel better when he tested it Monday. "Where he is right now, it might be another day or two until he picks it up again," Roberts said. "So, right now I think it is safe to say, he didn't feel great coming out of it, so where that has us, we don't know." The 30-year-old Kershaw signed a $93 million, three-year extension Nov. 3. The seven-time All-Star has been slowed by injuries the past two seasons, including a lower back strain that sidelined him for five weeks in 2017, biceps tendinitis in May 2018 and a lower back strain in June 2018. During the recent offseason, Kershaw worked with Dodgers' strength and conditioning coach Brandon McDaniel and felt physically fit when he reported to camp two weeks ago.

Rockies, Black agree

The Colorado Rockies have agreed to a three-year contract extension with Manager Bud Black after he guided the team to back-to-back playoff appearances. His contract now runs through the 2022 season, the team announced Monday. The 61-year-old Black has posted a 178-147 record since being named Colorado's manager on Nov. 7, 2016. His .548 winning percentage is the best in franchise history. Colorado is coming off a 91-72 season in which the team challenged for the NL West title before losing in a tiebreaking game to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Rockies beat the Chicago Cubs in the NL wild-card game before losing to Milwaukee during the NL division series. That was on the heels of losing to Arizona in the NL wild-card contest in 2017. It's the first time the Rockies have been to back-to-back postseasons in team history.

BASKETBALL

Zion out again

Duke freshman Zion Williamson will miss a second consecutive game with a mild right knee sprain he suffered last week. Coach Mike Krzyzewski said Monday that the national player of the year candidate won't play tonight when the No. 3 Blue Devils visit No. 20 Virginia Tech. Williamson was hurt in the opening minute of an 88-72 loss to North Carolina. He sprained his knee when he planted his foot while dribbling and his left shoe tore apart. Williamson ranks second in the league in scoring at 21.6 points per game. He also ranks among the league leaders in rebounding, shooting percentage and steals.

Roach's door not closed

Despite three suspensions, the door is open for Texas senior guard Kerwin Roach to return this season. The team's leading scorer remains suspended "indefinitely," and Coach Shaka Smart said Monday the decision whether to allow him to return will be up to Texas Athletic Director Chris Del Conte. Smart said it was unlikely Roach would be allowed back in time for Wednesday's game at Baylor. Texas hosts Iowa State on Saturday as the Longhorns (15-12, 7-7) make a late push to finish at least .500 in the Big 12. "There is a chance he could be available to play at some point in time," Del Conte said. Texas has four games left in the regular season before the Big 12 Tournament. Roach was suspended for the opener of the 2016-2017 season, for this season's opener, and then again last week. Each time was described as a violation of team rules. Roach was averaging 15 points per game and has been a catalyst in some of Texas' biggest wins, though Smart said that had nothing to do with the pending decision for Del Conte.

TENNIS

Federer off to good start

Roger Federer's latest attempt to win his 100th ATP singles got off to a shaky start at the Dubai Championships, but he overcame Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 on Monday. Federer entered the first-round match with a 13-0 record against the German, and broke him in the first game to run through the first set. But Kohlschreiber forced a third set between them for only the third time. In that set, Federer forced an error to break for 2-0 and cruised home. Federer won his 99th tour title in October in Basel, and his bid for the 100th has ended so far in two semifinals, then the fourth round of the Australian Open. Next up for him is Fernando Verdasco, the 2017 Dubai runner-up to Andy Murray. Verdasco beat Italian qualifier Thomas Fabbiano 3-6, 6-3, 6-2. Nikolaz Basilashvili upset fourth-seeded Karen Khachanov of Russia 6-4, 6-1, and Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany spoiled seventh-seeded Milos Raonic's Dubai debut 6-4, 5-7, 6-4.

Serena cartoon deemed OK

A media watchdog has ruled that a cartoon of tennis star Serena Williams, which attracted global condemnation after being published by Melbourne's Herald Sun newspaper, was not in breach of the Australian Press Council's standards of practice. The depiction of Williams by cartoonist Mark Knight in September showed her reacting angrily to her loss to Naomi Osaka in the final of the U.S. Open. Williams is depicted with her mouth open wide, hands in fists, and jumping above a broken tennis racket and a baby's pacifier. In the background an umpire says to a player on the opposite side of the net, "Can you just let her win?" Critics condemned the cartoon as racist and sexist. In a ruling published Monday, the Australian Press Council said it "acknowledged that some readers found the cartoon offensive," but said there was sufficient public interest in commenting on the behavior of a player with a globally high profile. "The council considered that the cartoon uses exaggeration and absurdity to make its point but accepts the publisher's claim that it does not depict Ms Williams as an ape, rather showing her as 'spitting the dummy,' a nonracist caricature familiar to most Australian readers." Spitting the dummy is an Australian term for a tantrum. The Herald Sun said the cartoon used "satire, caricature, exaggeration, and humor" to depict an event of public interest.

