Police: Man faces murder charge in fatal shooting outside east Arkansas convenience store

A 41-year-old man was found shot to death outside a convenience store in Forrest City on Saturday and a younger man was arrested in his death, police said.

Officers responding to reports of a man being shot discovered Louis Moore lying face-down on the pavement near a Super Mart, 107 W. Cook Ave. at about 6:40 p.m., a report by Forrest City police states. Moore appeared to have been shot multiple times in his upper body, according to authorities.

Police found the suspected shooter, 31-year-old Rashad Green, inside the convenience store and took him into custody without incident, the report states. According to police, officers also recovered a handgun from Green.

“It is my hope that the arrest of Rashad Green will help bring some closure to the family,” said Deon Lee, Forrest City police chief.

Green faces a charge of first-degree murder and was transported to the St. Francis County jail, where he remained Tuesday on a $100,000 bond, according to an online jail roster. The investigation is ongoing.