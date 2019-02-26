Police find victim

after shots tracked

A 34-year-old man was shot in the neck and back on Sunday night, authorities said.

Little Rock police responded before 11:40 p.m. to the 4100 block of Asher Avenue after registering shots on the city's gunfire detection system, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

Officers found a man lying on his back with apparent gunshot wounds to his neck and back, the report said.

Officers noted at least two shell casings near the man, who was awake and talking to responders, the report said. While treating the man for injuries, medical staff found a deformed bullet in his jacket.

The man told police he wasn't sure where the gunman went, the report said.

Medical crews took the victim, who police believe to be homeless, to UAMS Medical Center. His condition on Monday wasn't immediately known.

The report didn't say what led to the shooting.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report, which also didn't list a description of the assailant.

