Reduce $1M bail, suspect requests

The attorney for a Van Buren man charged with first-degree murder in the death of his fiancee's toddler in November asked a Crawford County Circuit Court judge Monday to reduce his client's million-dollar bail.

Fayetteville attorney Chad Atwell argued in the motion that the bail set for Jordan Shreeve violated his Eighth Amendment right against excessive bail. He asked for recognizance or other reasonable bond.

Shreeve, 34, was charged Friday with first-degree murder in a complaint that accuses him of knowingly causing the death of the 2-year-old girl. He had not been arraigned on the charge as of Monday, according to court records.

After calling 911 about 12:15 p.m. Nov. 8 to request an ambulance, police spokesman Sgt. Jonathan Wear said, Shreeve told police he believed the girl suffered a head injury when she fell out of a crib at the home he and his fiancee shared in the 2200 block of Granite Circle.

The woman has not been charged in the case, but Wear said Monday the investigation is ongoing.

Wear said Shreeve and his fiancee left the state for Michigan after being interviewed by police. The day after they left for Michigan, the state Medical Examiner's office determined the girl died from severe head trauma. The medical examiner classified the death as a homicide, Wear said.

Atwell disagreed in the motion with the police's contention that Shreeve "fled" to Michigan. He argued Shreeve cooperated with investigators and notified police and prosecutors of his exact whereabouts in Michigan and how to contact him.

Investigators did not have an address where Shreeve was staying in Michigan and could not make contact when they traveled to Michigan, Wear said. They never spoke to Shreeve until he returned to Van Buren earlier this month. he said.

A passing police officer spotted a moving van in the driveway at the Shreeve home on Granite Circle on Feb. 15 and located him at a motel in Van Buren, where he was arrested. His bail was set at a probable cause hearing Feb. 19.

Atwell's motion said Shreeve was employed in Michigan, was a licensed plumber in Arkansas, had no criminal history other than a traffic citation, had another child to support and his family was prepared to vouch for him and help him meet any condition the court would require.

