Safety target interested as Hogs show him love

University of Arkansas safety target Jerrin Thompson will see what the Hogs have to offer when he makes his first trip to Fayetteville on March 9.

"I'm just ready to see their facilities and see how it is," Thompson said. "I've never been to Arkansas. I'm excited."

Thompson, 6-1, 183 pounds, of Lufkin, Texas, has 15 scholarship offers from Arkansas, LSU, Oklahoma, Arizona, Baylor, Virginia Tech, South Florida, Vanderbilt and others. He talks mostly to associate head coach and running backs coach Jeff Traylor while also communicating with cornerbacks coach Mark Smith.

"They're staying in touch a lot," Thompson said. "They've showed me they're real interested. That's why I want to take my time and go visit them."

He made first-team all-district as a sophomore while recording 105 tackles, 5 for loss, 4 interceptions, 7 pass breakups, 4 forced fumbles and 2 recovered fumbles.

Thompson followed up his sophomore season with an outstanding junior year by being named the District 8-5A-I Defensive MVP after recording 90 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 15 pass breakups, 1 recovered fumble, 1 forced fumble and 1 interception as a junior.

His highlight video shows a physical and fast Thompson getting to the ball with a nasty attitude that's needed at his position.

"I like to hit," said Thompson, who played as a backup as a freshman while also seeing action on special teams. "That's what makes football fun is the hitting. That's the thing about football, you rather hit than get hit. When I hit, I just like it when the crowd goes wild."

His teammate and Arkansas receiver target Ja'Lynn Polk is expected to visit with Thompson.

Lufkin assistant coach Cam Davis said Thompson is a leader and fiery competitor.

"Some people are taught to lead and some are born to lead," Davis said. "He is a natural born leader. He is the ultimate competitor. Never wants to lose at anything."

Lufkin defensive tackle Carl Williams committed to the Hogs last summer, but he reopened his recruitment in November after deciding he wanted to play closer to home. He signed with Stephen F. Austin in February.

"He said it was a good atmosphere and good coaches," Thompson said. "People say you want to go where you can live there for four years, and he said it was a place he could. He just didn't go there because he wanted to stay closer to home."

Thompson has Arkansas high on his list.

"They're in my top, you can say top three," Thompson said.

He admits narrowing his list of schools down to one will be difficult.

"It's hard to know which place will be the best fit for me," Thompson said. "I have to figure out where that place will be."

Thompson has no time frame for making his college decision.

"It depends which school I fall in love with," Thompson said. "I really don't have a timeline."

