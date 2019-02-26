BASEBALL

ASU sweeps Valparaiso

Kyle MacDonald hit a two-run home run in the third inning to spark a 4-1 victory for Arkansas State University over Valparaiso on Monday at Tomlinson Stadium in Jonesboro.

Andrew Leggo had a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning and Drew Tipton had an RBI single to complete the scoring for the Red Wolves (5-2).

Nate Alberius (1-0) allowed 1 run on 5 hits in 6 innings to get the victory. Colin Fields (0-1) allowed 2 runs on 3 hits in 41/3 innings to take the loss for the Crusaders (1-4).

UALR goes down to Evansville

Evansville raced out to a 10-0 lead before beating the University of Arkansas at Little Rock 10-5 on Monday at Gary Hogan Field in Little Rock.

Tanner Craig had a three-run home run in the first inning for the Purple Aces (3-4). Troy Bellsmith had a grand slam in the second inning to help put the game out of reach.

The Trojans (1-6) scored single runs in the second through the sixth innings. Ryan Benavidez had a home run in the third inning and Troy Alexander had a home run in the fourth inning. Benavidez went 2 for 5 and Josh Nowak went 2 for 3 for the Trojans.

Justin Hayden (1-0) allowed 3 runs in 4 innings to get the victory for Evansville. Pablo Ortiz (0-1) allowed 7 runs -- 4 earned -- on 4 hits in 11/3 innings and took the loss for the Trojans.

UCA falls late to Illinois State

The University of Central Arkansas (3-4) and Illinois State were scoreless for eight innings before Illinois State scored six times in the top of the ninth for a 6-3 victory at Bear Stadium in Conway.

The big blow for the Redbirds (5-2) in the top of the ninth was when Aidan Huggins reached on an error by Central Arkansas shortstop Joshmar Doran, which allowed Tyson Hays and Joe Butler to score to make it 3-0. The Redbirds sent 11 men to the plate and scored on 6 hits and 1 error.

Central Arkansas closed to 6-3 in the bottom of the ninth with Cole Fiori providing a two-run double to score Nathaniel Sagdahl and Christian Brasher.

Jacob Gilmore (2-1) picked up the victory by pitching the last 21/2 innings. Matthew Patton (1-1) took the loss, allowing 6 runs on 5 hits in 12/3 innings.

Arkansas Tech beats Henderson State

Dylan McDearmon's two-run home run in the fifth inning broke a 2-2 tie and lifted Arkansas Tech to an 8-3 victory over Henderson State in Russellville.

Layton Robinson (1-1) allowed 2 runs on 5 hits in 6 innings to get the victory for the Wonder Boys (9-6, 5-1 Great American Conference). Carson Cox (0-2) allowed 4 runs on 5 hits in 21/3 innings to take the loss for the Reddies (3-9, 0-6).

Josh Shephard led the Reddies by going 4 for 5 with an RBI.

MEN'S GOLF

ASU falls to third place

After taking the lead with a 283 in the first round at the Tiger Invitational in Opelika, Ala., Arkansas State shot a 300 in the second round to drop to third place with a 583.

The Red Wolves trail Auburn, which shot a 280 in the second round and has a 36-hole total of 573. SMU is in second place with a 582.

Individually, Joel Wendin (66-79) and Julien Sale (71-74) of Arkansas State are tied for ninth with a 145.

Henderson State leads in S.C.

Henderson State University shot a 290 in the first round of the Battle for Hilton Head and leads going into today's final round in in Hilton Head Island, S.C.

Cameron McRae and Kevin Boutier shot an even-par 72 to tie for fourth. Trey DePriest and Nick Shapiro are one shot back with a 73.

The tournament concludes today.

WOMEN'S GOLF

Henderson State ninth in S.C.

Henderson State University shot a 36-over 324 and is in ninth place at The Battle for Hilton Head in Hilton Head Island, S.C.

Taylor Reed leads the Reddies with a 5-over-par 78 and is in 24th place. Taylor Loeb is one shot back with a 79.

Florida Tech leads with a 297.

The tournament concludes today.

SOFTBALL

UCA downs Jackson State

Rio Sanchez struck out 6 batters and allowed 2 hits in a 11-0, five-inning victory for the University of Central Arkansas over Jackson State (0-16) on Monday at the Michelle Short Memorial Classic in Conway.

The Bears (9-6) scored five times in the second inning, with Kaylyn Shepherd hitting a three-run home run. Shepherd and Lauren Brooks both had two hits for the Bears, who had 13 hits on the day.

Henderson State sweeps Arkansas Tech

Henderson State University swept Arkansas Tech 8-6 and 4-1 on Monday at Dee White Field in Arkadelphia.

In the first game, the Reddies (8-8, 2-2 Great American Conference) scored four times in the sixth inning with pinch-hitter Sam Smith driving in Ashleigh Erb and Cecily Rodriguez with the go-ahead runs.

Kaitlyn Feilder (2-0) pitched 32/3 innings to get the victory for the Reddies. Paty Loredo (0-1) took the loss, allowing 3 runs in 1 inning.

In the second game, Alyssa Dixon's base hit in the fourth inning scored Erby Christianna Camp to break a 1-1 tie.

Mallory Brewer (5-3) pitched the final four innings to get the victory for the Reddies. Cara Tolar (1-3) allowed 3 runs on 3 hits in 31/3 innings and took the loss for Arkansas Tech (8-8, 2-2).

