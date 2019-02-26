Syrian president pays visit to Iran

TEHRAN, Iran — Syrian President Bashar Assad has made an unannounced trip to Iran, where he met with the supreme leader and other top officials, state media reported Monday.

Assad met with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani on the rare trip abroad — his third since his country’s civil war broke out in 2011. The other two trips were to Russia.

State media reported that Assad discussed the planned U.S. troop withdrawal and Turkey’s efforts to set up a buffer zone in northern Syria.

Tehran has given the Syrian government billions of dollars in aid and sent Iran-backed fighters to battle alongside his forces — assistance that, along with Russian air power, has helped turn the tide in Assad’s favor.

Syrian and Iranian media released photos showing Assad warmly embracing Khamenei and shaking hands with Rouhani. The visit was not announced beforehand, and both countries made it public late Monday.

Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency said Khamenei told the visiting Assad that “the buffer zone that Americans are after in Syria is among dangerous plots that should be rejected,” and that the U.S. plan to maintain a presence in Syria near the Iraqi border “is another sample of their designs.”

U.S. President Donald Trump announced in December that all American forces would leave Syria, but he recently revised that plan, which was widely criticized. The president now says about 200 soldiers will remain indefinitely to help keep the peace alongside Syrian partners and prevent a resurgence of the Islamic State group.