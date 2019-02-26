Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest stories Listen Traffic Legislature Newsletters Most commented Obits Weather Puzzles + Games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Top U.S. general for homeland defense says no military threat on southern border

by The Associated Press | Today at 11:58 a.m. 7comments
story.lead_photo.caption FILE - In this April 17, 2018 file photo, Air Force Gen. Terrence O'Shaughnessy testifies during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON — Under pointed questioning from senators, the top U.S. general for homeland defense said Tuesday that he sees no military threat coming from the southern border with Mexico, but his focus in on "very real" threats from China and Russia in the north.

Air Force Gen. Terrence O'Shaughnessy, commander, U.S. Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command, told a Senate committee that proposed barriers along the U.S.-Mexico border could increase security against any potential military threats coming from the south. But he said Russia's advancements in training and capabilities, and its intent to hold the U.S. at risk, present an urgent threat to America.

President Donald Trump has declared a national emergency along the southern border to fund his proposed wall, and he plans to use Defense Department funds from military construction and counter-drug programs to pay for it. Members of Congress are challenging that.

Democratic senators on the Senate Armed Services Committee peppered O'Shaughnessy with questions about the need to divert the money from existing projects and questioned the validity of a national emergency declaration.

"I'm concerned, very frankly, that this administration is politicizing our military and militarizing our immigration policy - in effect, using the troops under your command as political props, both in terms of declaring a fake emergency but also compromising our potential security by diverting them away from other assignments and missions that are absolutely necessary," said Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn.

The meeting comes as the Democratic-controlled House was planning a vote Tuesday to revoke Trump's emergency declaration, and send legislation to the Republican-held Senate, where it would take only a handful of GOP defections to pass it.

O'Shaughnessy, who visited the southern border on Saturday with Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan, was careful to defer any assessment of the southern threat to the Department of Homeland Security and Customs and Border Protection. He said that those agencies believe that more fencing can impact the movement of drugs across the border.

O'Shaughnessy said he would defer to DHS "on the character of the threat," adding that Northern Command is trying to "be a good partner" as the other agencies take on the drug trafficking challenge. Asked if it is a national emergency, he said, it is a "national issue" that requires a "whole-of-government approach."

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., questioned whether Congress should allow Trump to use Pentagon money for a non-defense emergency.

"The threat isn't military, and still we'll take $6 billion out of the defense budget to deal with it?" said Kaine. "If we set that precedent, I certainly can foresee a day when a president is going to say 40,000 gun deaths a year are an emergency, and why don't we take money out of the Pentagon budget to deal with that?"

Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, argued that the shipment of illegal drugs from Mexico into the U.S. has caused tens of thousands of deaths, and that it constituted an emergency. But he also endorsed O'Shaughnessy's assertion that Russia's expanding fleet of icebreakers in the Arctic present a serious threat, and the U.S. needs to increase its capabilities there.

The U.S. Coast Guard currently has one working Polar-class icebreaker ship, but there's funding in the Defense Department budget to begin building more. Sullivan said the poor condition of the U.S. ship is a disgrace, and the U.S. needs more ability to counter Russia and China in the arctic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
  • arkman2200
    February 26, 2019 at 12:42 p.m.

    Are you surprised that military personnel are political citizens also? Top Brass are concerned over funding for their own special projects and a transition into the Defense Industry after retirement. No offense to USAF but I’ll believe a Marine/Army ground pounder opinion over the Tech Kid any day.

  • Retirednwsman
    February 26, 2019 at 1:07 p.m.

    Are we surprised? NO!! This whole border crisis is Trump contrived to cater to his “the sky is falling” base. But, Trump will just bad mouth this general in his tweets and say that he doesn’t know what’s going on. And The Trump Gong Show Continues.

  • mrcharles
    February 26, 2019 at 1:25 p.m.

    I hate it when military people, who fight and die for our country and who are the basis for support our troops, and the love it or leave it ILKS, when between DT and them , well they go with putin's little buddy DT. Kinda makes you sick doesnt it. Of course you hate your country if you question DT, even if perhaps you had to go out of the world to practice your hate of country in harms way.

    that is why ground pounders are always top military people and the air force, no offense to what they do , are just helpers to the real military. Kinda like john glenn, flying combat to keep bad airplanes from helping kill ground pounders.

    is it like deity ilks are political citizens too, kinda like the preachers who do quite well doing the lords work of telling their flocks and lemmings of the works of the lord being done by DT.
  • Popsmith
    February 26, 2019 at 1:27 p.m.

    Our military defends more than bullets, knives, missles, etc.

  • GeneralMac
    February 26, 2019 at 1:32 p.m.

    MRCHARLES.......Why can't you make a single post w/o finding a way to bash religion?

    Please have your psychiatrist daughter try to help you as you are one really "sick puppie".
  • GeneralMac
    February 26, 2019 at 1:33 p.m.

    puppy
  • RobertBolt
    February 26, 2019 at 1:43 p.m.

    Trump's bone spurs tell him super duper secret stuff even the generals don't know.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT