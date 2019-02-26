War memorial pitch set for high court

BLADENSBURG, Md. -- Steven C. Lowe says he has always thought that a 40-foot-tall concrete cross that stands on a grassy highway median near his home was odd.

For years, he says, he didn't know that the cross in Bladensburg, Md., is a war memorial. A plaque on the base of the cross lists the names of 49 area residents who died in World War I, but it isn't easily read from the road. Getting to the monument requires dashing across traffic.

Lowe said he felt the cross implied that the city where it stands favored Christians over others.

"It certainly made me raise my eyebrows," said Lowe, 68, who is retired from the telecommunications industry.

In 2014, Lowe, two other area residents and the District of Columbia-based American Humanist Association, a group that includes atheists and agnostics, sued to challenge the cross. They argue that placing the cross on public land violates the First Amendment's establishment clause, which prohibits the government from favoring one religion over others.

The group lost the first round in court, but in 2017 an appeals court ruled the cross unconstitutional. Now, the supporters of the cross are asking the Supreme Court to overturn that ruling in a case the justices will hear Wednesday.

Backers of the nearly 100-year-old cross, also called the "Peace Cross," say that if the justices rule against them, it could threaten hundreds of monuments nationwide. Opponents, for their part, say few memorials are truly similar. They argue the cross should be moved to private property or modified into a nonreligious monument such as a slab or obelisk, a suggestion backers say would be desecration.

Arguing for the cross at the high court are the American Legion, which raised money for the cross and completed it in 1925, and officials with the state of Maryland, which took over managing the site in 1960. They have the support of President Donald Trump's administration and 30 states.

Supporters say the cross is a fixture of Bladensburg, just about 5 miles from the Supreme Court. Traffic reporters use it as a reference point in radio reports. Residents give directions that refer to it.

Maryland officials argue that the cross doesn't violate the Constitution because it has a secular purpose and meaning, honoring veterans, in an area where several other memorials to veterans stand. On the other side, the American Humanist Association says that using a cross as a war memorial doesn't make the cross secular; it makes the war memorial Christian.

Similar monuments have met with a mixed fate at the high court. On the same day in 2005, for example, the court upheld a Ten Commandments monument on the grounds of the Texas state Capitol while striking down Ten Commandments displays in Kentucky courthouses.

Justice Stephen Breyer, an appointee of President Bill Clinton who has generally sided with the liberal wing of the court, cast the votes that made the difference in the outcome in both cases. He said the history of the courthouse displays demonstrated a government effort to promote religion, while the Texas display had a primarily nonreligious purpose.

The monument's backers say they just want the cross left alone. Speaking recently at an American Legion post near the cross, member Stan Shaw said modifying the cross would be "a slap in a veteran's face."

As for the suggestion the monument should be moved, Mike Moore, another member, said he's "not sure how one could do it." Add that to the fact that the monument is cracking and repair work has been on hold.

Those challenging the cross say they want to make clear that they aren't against veterans or veterans memorials. Fred Edwords, a longtime official with the American Humanist Association, says they just don't think it's right to leave the impression that only Christian soldiers are being celebrated.

Lowe, who lives near the cross in the District of Columbia, said some people have asked him: Why not just leave the cross alone?

"I think it was a violation of the Constitution when it was built," he said. "The fact that it is old doesn't make it right. It's an old wrong."

