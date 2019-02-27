2 Arkansans at D.C. event

WASHINGTON -- Former Vice President Dick Cheney, who describes Operation Desert Storm as "probably the high point" of his working life, on Tuesday helped dedicate the future site of a memorial honoring the veterans of that conflict.

For two Arkansans serving on the memorial association's board, the ceremony was an opportunity to celebrate the project's progress, focus on the work ahead and reminisce with their former Pentagon chief.

“We had a lot of new technology, a lot of stealth technology and the F-117s, and our capacity to show the world what we could do. It was historically one of the most successful military operations in recent times. I was proud to be part of it.” former Vice President Dick Cheney, on Desert Storm

As defense secretary under President George H.W. Bush, Cheney helped to forge the nation's response to Iraq's August 1990 invasion of Kuwait.

"I had a long career, yet this was probably the high point," Cheney told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Tuesday.

The National Desert Storm War Memorial Association, which organized Tuesday's event, is incorporated in Arkansas; the nonprofit group's chief financial officer, Jeff Kurczek, lives in Sherwood. Another board member, Brenten Byrd, resides in Elm Springs, west of Springdale.

The organization needs to raise $32 million in private funds before it can receive the building permits. The Commission of Fine Arts also must sign off on the final design; the memorial is to be built near Constitution Avenue and 23rd Street in northwest Washington.

Cheney said he'll be an ally as the effort progresses.

"The Desert Storm Memorial Association is a good organization and I want to do whatever I can to help support the continuing effort," he said. "Getting all the approvals to build on a real estate like this can be a real test of persistence, focus and discipline. Yet this undertaking couldn't be moving along more steadily if Stormin' Norman himself were leading the charge."

Gen. Norman Schwarzkopf, who died in 2012, was the commander of allied forces.

Nearly 700,000 American servicemen were deployed for operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm. Of those, 383 died in the theater. According to the website for the Encyclopedia of Arkansas History and Culture, more than 3,400 Arkansans took part in the war. Four Arkansans died.

Dozens of nations joined the international coalition that drove Saddam Hussein's forces from Kuwait City.

"It just was a phenomenal group of people. It happened at a unique time in our history. The response was just overwhelming in terms of what the guys did when they got there, how well they did it [and] how we got nearly all of them home again," Cheney told the newspaper.

Americans largely supported the 43-day war and the military buildup that preceded it. After the triumph, Bush's approval ratings reached 89 percent according to a Gallup poll.

Returning service members were greeted as heroes. "The country was really pumped. They had parades," Cheney noted.

There was even a ticker-tape procession, featuring thousands of Gulf War veterans. Cheney, like Schwarzkopf and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Colin Powell, rode in a convertible through New York City's Canyon of Heroes.

"That doesn't happen very often to a Republican," he said.

With the Cold War winding down, Russia joined the U.S. in voting to authorize the use of force. High-tech advances helped the U.S. military to overwhelm the Iraqis while also enabling Americans to watch it all live on CNN.

"It was just a remarkable time in our history. We had the fantastic force that Ronald Reagan had had a lot to do with creating. We had a lot of new technology, a lot of stealth technology and the F-117s, and our capacity to show the world what we could do," Cheney said. "It was historically one of the most successful military operations in recent times. I was proud to be part of it."

The remarks followed Tuesday's hourlong ceremony, which included speeches by the former U.S. ambassador to Kuwait and retired Gen. Chuck Horner, who commanded U.S. and coalition air assets during the both Desert Shield and Desert Storm.

The "President's Own" U.S. Marine Band played patriotic selections and the Kuwaiti ambassador also delivered remarks.

Cheney, dressed in bluejeans, boots and a cowboy hat, remained afterward for more than a half-hour, visiting with fellow guests and posing for pictures with anyone who asked.

The two Arkansas board members were among those walking away with photos.

"We thought that they'd just whisk him away, but he stayed quite a bit after the ceremony and interacted with people," Kurczek said.

This week marks the 28th anniversary of the end of the Gulf War.

In addition to the dedication ceremony, the association is wooing donors; holding an invitation-only event in Washington later this week.

"This is the beginning of the next phase, which is fundraising and then ultimately turning the shovel and getting the memorial built," Kurczek said.

The Sherwood accountant said he's confident that people will be generous, now that the site has been finalized.

"A lot of potential donors said, 'Hey. This is great. We're interested. Come back and speak with us when you get the land or site locked down,'" he said. "We're at that point now."

The site was approved in the summer.

The memorial will be built between the Lincoln Memorial and the U.S. Institute of Peace, not far from the Vietnam Memorial.

Organizers would like to break ground in January.

"We have the land. We're very close to getting done with the final design for the memorial itself. ... We want to have this done by Veterans Day 2021," said Byrd, the other Arkansan on the board.

The process has already taken 8½ years, he noted.

Kent Shively, the organization's deputy director of planning and design, said he hopes to avoid a long, drawn-out process.

"None of us have aspirations of moving to Washington, D.C., becoming lobbyists. We all have private lives, jobs that we're working full time," the Indiana man said. "We want to get in, get this done and go home."

