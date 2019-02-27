After bankruptcy filing, Little Rock-based Windstream OK'd to access $400M

Windstream Holdings, in its first full day in bankruptcy court in New York, received interim approval Tuesday to access up to $400 million of its $1 billion in debtor-in-possession financing.

The financing was part of the "first day" motions related to the voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy filed Monday. The bankruptcy filing came 10 days after a federal judge ruled that Windstream defaulted on some of its bonds when it spun off real estate investment trust Uniti Group.

Both Windstream and Uniti are based in Little Rock.

This financing, combined with access to the cash generated by the company's ongoing operations, is available to help Windstream continue to pay its employees, maintain relationships with vendors and business partners and serve customers as usual, said Tony Thomas, Windstream's chief executive officer.

-- David Smith