Baptist Prep thumps Elkins

OSCEOLA -- No matter the classification, the goal remains the same for Baptist Prep.

Senior guard Issac McBride had 25 points, 7 rebounds and 6 steals to catapult the Eagles past Elkins 83-69 on Tuesday during the first round of the Class 3A state tournament at Seminole Arena.

Junior forward Brooks Spoon finished with 24 points and 12 rebounds while sophomore guard Hudson Likens ended with 16 points for Baptist Prep (30-3), which had won the previous three Class 4A state titles before dropping down a class. For the Eagles, the move didn't necessarily signal an easier path to a fourth consecutive state championship.

"These guys want to go after that fourth title," Baptist Prep Coach Steve Miller said. "That's the mindset of these guys, and it's been that way all year. They know it's within reach, but they also know there are a lot of good teams out there that want to knock them off.

"We've got to continue to take it one game at a time and do it as a team."

Baptist Prep hasn't lost since Dec. 29 when Russellville held on to win 88-85 in the finals of the Hoops for Hunger Tournament. Since that day, the Eagles have won 17 consecutive games.

Spoon and McBride teamed to score 21 first-quarter points as Baptist Prep surged to 29 points. The Eagles led 43-32 at halftime and increased that margin to 60-43 after McBride's four-point play with 2:09 left in the third quarter, but Miller never got comfortable.

"Elkins is solid, and they just kept coming," he said. "We would get a little cushion, push it out to 16 and 18 points. But they answered and answered.

"It seemed like we could never get away from them, but that's a credit to them because they played extremely hard."

The Elks climbed within 64-53 early in the fourth quarter on a bucket from junior guard Paxton Barnett, but they'd get no closer.

Barnett finished with 25 points and 13 rebounds for Elkins (26-7), which knocked down 9 three-pointers. Senior guard Chad Graham and Camren Dunn each had 14 points.

DREW CENTRAL 73, RIVERCREST 64

Junior guard Travarus Shead scored 19 of his game-high 24 points after halftime to help Drew Central (27-6) survive a first-round scare from Rivercrest.

Senior guards Nicky Barnard and Zeb Trantham had 18 points and 10 points, respectively, while junior forward Trenton Eubanks had 11 points and 8 rebounds for the Pirates.

Senior forward Demilon Brown and junior guard Shamar Jones each had 20 points for Rivercrest (20-15), which led 51-42 with just over six minutes left in the game.

HARDING ACADEMY 64, McGEHEE 62, OT

Senior forward David Morgan scored 13 points, including the game-winner with 5.5 seconds left in overtime, to send Harding Academy (25-5) past the defending state champions.

Grant Patterson, also a senior, finished with 31 points for the Wildcats, who trailed 50-42 at the start of the fourth quarter.

Sophomore guard David Moore, who sent the game into overtime with a short jumper at the end of regulation, had 21 points for McGehee (12-14). Senior guard Daryl Polite had 15 points while senior forward DeWayne Railey ended with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

