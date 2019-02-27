Bill to remove Confederate commemoration from Arkansas flag fails

A bill to remove commemoration for the Confederacy from the state’s flag codes failed in a House committee Wednesday, where it faced opposition from a group claiming Confederate heritage.

State Rep. Charles Blake, D-Little Rock, described his legislation as a “course correction” because it would rewrite the codes to honor Native Americans, rather than the states that seceded over the issue of slavery.

Opposition to the bill, however, came from committee members who questioned Blake’s motives in presenting House Bill 1487.

“What’s next after this?” asked state Rep. Bruce Cozart, R-Hot Springs.

Blake responded that he was not planning to take up any legislation regarding two statutes honoring people who fought and served for the Confederacy that lay on State Capitol grounds.

Another lawmaker, state Rep. Jack Ladyman, R-Jonesboro, could be heard remarking about “Indians” to another lawmaker as the committee adjourned: “we’re putting them on the flag after they fought against us?”

The committee had rejected Blake’s bill by a vote of 8-5 against. The bill would have required 10 favorable votes to pass.

As he presented his bill, Blake sat in front of a group of five men who had signed up to speak against it. While debate on the bill was shortened by a vote on the committee, several who did speak said they were descendants of people who had fought for the Confederacy.

Alexander C. Wilson III, said he had eight different relatives fight for the South in the Civil War — which he referred to as the “War of Southern Independence” — and said that attempts to change the flag’s meaning were being driven by “revisionist organizations,” though he did not clarify what groups he was referring to.

Blake told reporters after his bill failed that he was prepared to try again in the future.