State Capitol news in brief

Panel backs bill on school-lunch debt

The Arkansas House Education Committee on Tuesday supported a bill that would prohibit schools from stigmatizing students with outstanding school-lunch debt.

House Bill 1356 by Rep. Andy Davis, R-Little Rock, would ban schools from treating students who owe money for past meals differently from students who don't.

The legislation contains specific prohibitions on forcing students to wear wristbands, get hand stamps or sit in a separate section of the cafeteria.

Davis told committee members that the problem wasn't pervasive in Arkansas but that there were a handful of incidents of students stigmatized because of their parents' failure to pay for school lunches.

HB1356 also would direct the Arkansas Department of Education to develop "best practices" for districts to collect student-meal debts.

-- Hunter Field

House unanimously behind ethics bills

The Arkansas House of Representatives unanimously passed on Tuesday a pair of ethics bills proposed by legislative leaders in the wake of a federal corruption investigation that has ensnared several former lawmakers.

Senate Bill 249 by Senate President Pro Tempore Jim Hendren, R-Sulphur Springs, would increase the maximum ethics-violation fine from $2,000 to $3,500. Current law allows the Ethics Commission to assess fines of $50 to $2,000; issue public letters of caution, reprimands and warnings for ethics violations; or both.

Senate Bill 256 by Senate Minority Leader Keith Ingram, D-West Memphis, would bar elected state officials from registering as lobbyists in Arkansas or "in any other jurisdiction" after the person is elected, until they leave office.

The measures are part of an ethics package of six bills proposed by Senate and House leaders after the guilty pleas and convictions of five former lawmakers for federal crimes in the past 2½ years.

-- Hunter Field

Building-codes bill approved in House

A bill to prevent cities and counties from enacting "aesthetic" building codes passed in the House on Tuesday by a vote of 70-18.

The Senate has already given its consent to the legislation, Senate Bill 170. However, because the bill was amended in the House, the vote Tuesday sent the bill back to the upper chamber for concurrence.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson intends to sign the bill if it reaches his desk, a spokesman said Tuesday.

SB170 has been opposed by the Municipal League but supported by property-rights groups, which lined the steps outside the House chamber.

"Our emails have been inundated" over the bill, remarked Rep. Reginald Murdoch, D-Marianna.

The House sponsor, Rep. Bruce Cozart, R-Hot Springs, described it as "a little bill that protects a lot of people."

The bill would prohibit cities and counties from regulating "residential building design elements," such as siding material, the pitch of a roof and the styles of windows and doors. Proponents of the bill say it will prevent cities from discouraging affordable housing.

Opponents have argued that city officials are elected to make those decisions. Cozart said Tuesday that after the bill was amended, the Municipal League was neutral on it. However, the league's executive director could not be reached for comment.

-- John Moritz

Notice-time cut for meetings advances

A legislative panel on Tuesday endorsed a bill that would curtail the public notification time for meetings of a county intergovernmental cooperation council.

The Senate Committee on City, County, and Local Affairs recommended the Senate pass House Bill 1401 -- sponsored by Rep. Stephen Magie, D-Conway, and Sen. Mark Johnson, R-Little Rock.

HB1401 requires that a county intergovernmental cooperation council notify the press and the public of meetings at least three days in advance. Currently, according to Arkansas Code 14-27-103, the council is required to give at least 10 days' prior notification.

"In the days of newspaper notification it was a probably a legitimate time period, but in the days of the Internet and instant communication, we feel this modernizes the process," Johnson said.

The bill would be in line with the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act, which requires at least three days' prior notice of public meetings except in the case of a special or emergency meeting, which requires at least two hours' notice.

-- Jeannie Roberts

Panel supports bill on exam coverage

A bill that would clarify which insurance providers are required to cover optional breast testing such as 3-D mammography and breast ultrasound testing was recommended for approval Tuesday by a legislative committee.

Senate Bill 380 -- sponsored by Sen. Greg Leding, D-Fayetteville and Rep. Deborah Ferguson, D-West Memphis -- would add "large group" health insurers to the definition in Act 708 of those required to provide coverage for optional screening mammograms and breast ultrasounds for the diagnosis of breast disease such as cancer and the evaluation of dense breast tissue.

"There's been no issue to my knowledge to date. They just wanted to make sure that the law provided the coverage that was needed," Leding said. "All that we're doing today is adding some clarifying language at the request of the Insurance Department."

SB380 also specifies that the requirement would not apply to non-health insurance policies that cover only specific needs, such as accident or disability, liability, workers' compensation, dental and vision and automobile insurance.

Before the passage of Act 708 in 2017, insurers were not required to provide coverage for more than one mammogram if a patient had to have more tests.

-- Jeannie Roberts

Casino rules backed by joint committee

The Joint Budget Committee on Tuesday approved the Arkansas Racing Commission's proposed casino rules.

The budget committee's Administrative Rule and Regulation Subcommittee on Monday recommended approval of the Racing Commission's rules to govern casino gambling.

The Racing Commission's rules include one aimed at canceling out endorsements for a casino operator issued at the end of December just before Pope County and Russellville officials left office. The rule requires that endorsements for casino applicants in Jefferson and Pope counties come only from current officials and only at the time a casino application is submitted.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Proposal pledges higher-ed grants

A legislative panel on Tuesday endorsed legislation granting Arkansas Tech University up to $100,000 and Northwest Arkansas Community College up to $50,000 for their nursing programs in the state Board of Collection Agencies' appropriation.

The Joint Budget Committee's Special Language Subcommittee voted to add that amendment, proposed by Sen. Bart Hester, R-Cave Springs, to House Bill 1053, then recommended the bill.

The board has previously been required to remit up to $660,000 to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences for use by the College of Pharmacy and College of Nursing; up to $250,000 to Arkansas State University-Mountain Home for use by its practical nursing program; up to $115,000 to the Department of Human Services' Division of Medical Services; up to $100,000 to the University of Central Arkansas for its School of Nursing; up to $100,000 to Southern Arkansas University for its system; and up to $100,000 to Henderson State University for its university fund.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Highway retiree changes approved

The Arkansas Senate on Tuesday approved bills that would allow the state Highway Employees Retirement System to increase how much the system's working members pay into the system and how much the state Department of Transportation pays into the system, and would revise how the retired members' cost-of-living adjustment is calculated.

The Senate voted 34-0 on Senate Bill 201 by Sen. Bill Sample, R-Hot Springs, which would allow the trustees to increase from the current 6 percent to 7 percent of salary the amount paid by working members. The increase would be limited to 0.5 percentage point a year.

SB201 also would allow the system trustees to increase the amount the Transportation Department pays into the system. The amount is now equal to 12.9 percent of the employee's salary, and that could rise to 14.9 percent.

The Senate voted 34-o on Senate Bill 200 by Sample, which would remove retirees' health insurance supplement, which ranges from $75 to $125 per month, depending on length of service, from the cost-of-living adjustment calculation. The bills go to the House.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Senate backs bill on subcontractors

Legislation aimed at allowing the state Contractors Licensing Board to register subcontractors and eliminate the licensing requirement sailed through the Senate on Tuesday.

The Senate voted 34-0 to send Senate Bill 342 by Sen. John Cooper, R-Jonesboro, to the House.

The bill would allow the board to issue rules to implement a registration process for subcontractors, determine the application fees and establish civil penalties in the same amounts and under the same procedures as for other license holders.

In lieu of a financial statement showing a minimum net worth for a person or entity required to be licensed or registered by the board, an applicant may provide a surety bond in the amount of 10 times the required net worth for the applicant's license or registration classification, according to the bill.

-- Michael R. Wickline

