Casino rules backed by joint committee

The Joint Budget Committee on Tuesday approved the Arkansas Racing Commission's proposed casino rules.

The budget committee's Administrative Rule and Regulation Subcommittee on Monday recommended approval of the Racing Commission's rules to govern casino gambling.

The Racing Commission's rules include one aimed at canceling out endorsements for a casino operator issued at the end of December just before Pope County and Russellville officials left office. The rule requires that endorsements for casino applicants in Jefferson and Pope counties come only from current officials and only at the time a casino application is submitted.

-- Michael R. Wickline