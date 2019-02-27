Cohen prepares for public testimony

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., arrives Tuesday for testimony from Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, before a private hearing of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, said Tuesday that the American people can decide "exactly who is telling the truth" when he testifies today to the House Oversight and Reform committee.

Cohen has turned against his former boss and cooperated with special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation. He begins a three-year prison sentence in May after he pleaded guilty to lying to Congress in 2017 and committing campaign finance violations while he was working for Trump.

"I look forward to tomorrow, to be able to in my voice to tell the American people my story," Cohen told reporters Tuesday.

He made the comments after meeting with the Senate Intelligence Committee privately for more than nine hours. Cohen said he appreciated the opportunity to "clear the record and tell the truth" to the Senate committee after acknowledging he lied to the panel in 2017.

It was the first of three consecutive days of congressional appearances for Cohen. After the public hearing today, he will appear before the House intelligence panel Thursday, again speaking in private.

Republicans are expected to aggressively attempt to discredit Cohen, given that he has acknowledged lying previously. White House spokesman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement Tuesday that it was "laughable that anyone would take a convicted liar like Cohen at his word, and pathetic to see him given yet another opportunity to spread his lies."

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., tweeted Tuesday that the world is "about to learn a lot" about Cohen and suggested he knew of disparaging information that could come out during the hearing.

Gaetz is not a member of the committee that will question Cohen. Still, the tweet was extraordinary because it appeared to be threatening or intimidating a witness.

"We're witness testing, not witness tampering," Gaetz told reporters. "When witnesses come before Congress, their truthfulness and veracity are in question, and we have the opportunity to test them."

Lanny Davis, one of Cohen's lawyers, said in a statement that he wouldn't respond to Gaetz's "despicable lies and personal smears, except to say we trust that his colleagues in the House, both Republicans and Democrats, will repudiate his words and his conduct."

Democrats have been alternately suspicious of Cohen and eager to hear what he has to say. Sen. Mark Warner, the intelligence panel's top Democrat, suggested in a brief statement to reporters outside Tuesday's interview that Cohen had provided important information.

"Two years ago when this investigation started, I said it may be the most important thing I am involved in in my public life in the Senate, and nothing I've heard today dissuades me from that view," Warner said.

Senators on the intelligence panel attended Tuesday's private meeting, a departure from the committee's usual practice, in which witness interviews are conducted by staff only. The Senate Intelligence Committee chairman, Richard Burr, suggested before the meeting that his committee would take steps to ensure Cohen was telling the truth.

"I'm sure there will be some questions we know the answers to, so we'll test him to see whether in fact he'll be truthful this time," Burr said.

In addition to lying to Congress, Cohen pleaded guilty last year to campaign finance violations for his involvement in payments to two women who allege they had affairs with Trump.

Federal prosecutors in New York have said Trump directed Cohen to arrange the payments to buy the silence of porn actress Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal in the run-up to the 2016 campaign.

Trump denies the allegations and says Cohen lied to get a lighter sentence.

Meanwhile, a federal appeals court panel on Tuesday upheld Mueller's appointment as special counsel after his authority was challenged by a witness who had refused to appear before a grand jury related to the Russia investigation.

The case was brought by Andrew Miller, an aide to longtime Trump campaign adviser and confidant Roger Stone. Prosecutors wanted Miller to testify as part of Mueller's Russia investigation.

Miller's attorneys claimed Mueller's appointment was unconstitutional, making the grand jury subpoena invalid. They argued that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein did not have the authority to appoint Mueller to lead the investigation.

The court found that Rosenstein was authorized to appoint Mueller because he technically became head of the Justice Department -- for the Russia probe -- after then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from overseeing the investigation.

The opinion by a three-judge panel was written by Judge Judith Rogers, who was nominated to the court by President Bill Clinton.

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former lawyer, speaks with the media as he departs after testifying before a closed door hearing of the Senate Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Washington.

