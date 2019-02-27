Dillard's stock leaps; index climbs 5.44

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, rose 5.44 to 421.04 Tuesday.

Dillard's Inc. shares jumped almost 20 percent after reporting on Monday a 2 percent gain in sales in the fourth quarter.

Windstream climbed 5.5 percent while Uniti Group fell 3.2 percent.

Total volume for the index was 43 million shares.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.

