Gadgets & Gizmos

Botto containers. The containers are adjustable and expel the air as they contract to keep leftovers or pantry staples fresher longer. (Tony Cenicola/The New York Times)

There's something satisfying about having the food you're putting in a plastic container fit exactly. It's also practical, allowing less air to reach the food so it keeps better. Botto, an American company, has developed a plastic container that can be adjusted from 16 to 32 ounces to fit the food. And as you press down on the top to shrink the size of the container, air is expelled through the lid. The containers come in clear and black.

Top rack dishwasher safe.

For more information, visit thebotto.com.

$19.95 (clear) or $22.95 (black) each; also available in sets

Food on 02/27/2019