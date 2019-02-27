Goldman gives Lincoln luster in end

OSCEOLA -- Lincoln picked the wrong time to have one of its worst offensive outputs of the season. Thankfully for the Lady Mustangs, forward Jessica Goldman was there to pick up the slack.

The senior finished with 30 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists to lift the Lady Wolves to a 48-47 overtime victory over Central Arkansas Christian in the opening round of the Class 3A state tournament at Seminole Arena.

"I tell you what, she wasn't about to let this be her last game," Lincoln Coach Emilianne Slamons said. "She scored her 1,000th point [Tuesday], and she literally willed us to victory. She kept attacking and attacking.

"Even the shots she missed, she hustled to try to grab the rebound and keep balls alive. But I tell you what, all these girls battled and worked their tails off."

Junior forward Robin Kirk had 12 points and 5 rebounds while sophomore forward Kyli Jenkins hauled in 14 rebounds for Lincoln (25-8), which shot only 18 of 55. Kirk and Goldman scored all but three of the Lady Wolves' second-half points.

Lincoln's victory overshadowed an all-around performance from CAC sophomore forward Bethany Dillard, who had 20 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals. Freshman guard Ava Knoedl totaled 14 points, and junior forward Brittney Williams added 5 points and 10 rebounds for CAC (24-8), which had its 17-game winning streak snapped. The Lady Mustangs were 15 of 41 from the floor and turned the ball over 19 times, 14 of which were after halftime.

Lincoln, which came in having lost three of its past four games, missed its first six shots at the beginning of both the first and second quarters, and went 5-of-22 shooting overall in the first half to trail 22-15 at the break.

CAC led 38-29 with just over three minutes left in the game until Goldman's three-pointer helped the Lady Wolves close on a 13-3 run. Kirk's putback with 2.1 seconds remaining sent the game into overtime. The Lady Mustangs held a 44-43 advantage in the extra frame before Kirk's 8-footer with 1:44 to go put the Lady Wolves out front. Jenkins would later bury a 25-footer 27 seconds later to give Lincoln the breathing room it needed.

"[Kirk] put in overtime, and [Jenkins] makes a big three to keep us ahead," Slamons said. "We missed shots, missed I don't know how many free throws, which had my blood pressure sky high. But we stayed with it.

"I'm so excited, but I want them to know, we're not done. This may have been the first time in school history that we've made it past the first round, but we've got to keep it up and keep this thing going if we want to be state champs."

FOUKE 51, TUCKERMAN 47

Taylor Hardin nailed a pair of free throws with 12.2 seconds left to give Fouke enough of a cushion to advance.

Hardin finished with 17 points, and Laykin Smallwood had 13 points, 8 rebounds and 5 blocks for Fouke (26-6), which led 18-15 at halftime but hit 5 of its first 6 shots over the first three minutes of the third quarter to build a double-digit lead.

Natalie Shelton scored 23 points and grabbed 7 rebounds for Tuckerman (24-14). Hannah Miller added 10.

HOXIE 51, HELENA-WEST HELENA CENTRAL 18

Senior forward Sydney Gillham scored 15 points as Hoxie (30-2) stomped its way into the second round.

Sophomore guard Jaedyn Brown had 12 points for the Lady Mustangs, who have won 24 games in a row and haven't lost since dropping a 65-62 decision to Batesville on Dec. 6.

Senior forward Destanee Hardison had eight points for Helena-West Helena Central (20-8), which had just five field goals in the game.

