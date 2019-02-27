Highway retiree changes approved

The Arkansas Senate on Tuesday approved bills that would allow the state Highway Employees Retirement System to increase how much the system's working members pay into the system and how much the state Department of Transportation pays into the system, and would revise how the retired members' cost-of-living adjustment is calculated.

The Senate voted 34-0 on Senate Bill 201 by Sen. Bill Sample, R-Hot Springs, which would allow the trustees to increase from the current 6 percent to 7 percent of salary the amount paid by working members. The increase would be limited to 0.5 percentage point a year.

SB201 also would allow the system trustees to increase the amount the Transportation Department pays into the system. The amount is now equal to 12.9 percent of the employee's salary, and that could rise to 14.9 percent.

The Senate voted 34-o on Senate Bill 200 by Sample, which would remove retirees' health insurance supplement, which ranges from $75 to $125 per month, depending on length of service, from the cost-of-living adjustment calculation. The bills go to the House.

-- Michael R. Wickline