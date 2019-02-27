House OKs training of deputy coroners

The House voted Tuesday for a bill that would require all deputy coroners to undergo training to get certified by the American Board of Medicolegal Death Investigators, beginning in 2020.

Senate Bill 193 passed in the House 94-0, sending it to Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

In December, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported on disparities created by the lack of training and different reporting methods used by coroners across the state.

Rep. Fred Love, D-Little Rock, said SB193 was proposed by the Arkansas Coroners Association.