• Kayla Dillard, a Girl Scouts leader in Greenville, S.C., said an unidentified man is being hailed as a hero after he paid $540 in cash for every cookie at a sale table outside a store, telling the Scouts that he did it "so y'all can get out of this cold."

• Philip Carmel, chief of an initiative to preserve old and abandoned Jewish cemeteries in Europe, said teams will use aerial drones to map about 1,500 cemeteries in Slovakia, Greece, Moldova, Lithuania and Ukraine and will install fences to protect the sites from vandals.

• Courtney Duplessis, 30, a New Orleans mail carrier, pleaded guilty to theft after U.S. Postal Service agents stashed cash, gift cards and a tracking device in "test" mail because customers on Duplessis' route had complained about missing mail.

• Berkerley Davenport, a middle school Spanish teacher in Atlanta, resigned after video surfaced of a conversation he had in class about first kisses, which many parents took as inappropriate but he said was taken out of context.

• Wayne Ivey, sheriff of Brevard County, Fla., personally walked James Suthann into jail after he was arrested on a felony animal cruelty charge, accused of twisting the tail of a disabled military veteran's 8-year-old German shepherd service dog during a grooming session, causing injuries that resulted in the dog's tail being amputated.

• William Gum, 49, of Potosi, Mo., the former administrator of a county ambulance service, was sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to embezzling more than $262,000 from the service, and he was ordered to repay the money.

• Christine Wood, 61, of Overland Park, Kan., was convicted of being part of a conspiracy involving more than 20 people who distributed heroin and methamphetamine from suppliers based in Mexico and Kansas City over a seven-year period.

• Micesh Kamal, a truck driver bound for California, said he pulled over when he saw smoke and opened the back door of his rig to find flames roasting his load of about 20 tons of chicken, a blaze that shut down part of an interstate near Atlanta for three hours.

• Mary Ann Lisanti, a white member of Maryland's House of Delegates, was removed as a subcommittee chairman and apologized to the state's Legislative Black Caucus for using a racial slur for black people during an after-hours gathering at an Annapolis cigar bar.

A Section on 02/27/2019