LR Hall continues winning ways

PEARCY -- Little Rock Hall gradually pulled away from Alma for a 67-53 victory Tuesday night in the Class 5A boys state tournament at Wolf Arena.

Senior Greg Johnson scored a game-high 20 points as the Warriors (21-6) reeled off their 11th consecutive victory. Hall led 19-13 after one quarter, 40-28 at the half and 57-38 heading into the final eight minutes.

"We knew Alma had a lot of shooters, and they try to move the ball, forcing you to help [defensively]," Hall assistant coach Ahmed Martin said. "They punish you by dishing it off. I think we could have done a lot better, but we did do a little better in the second half."

Martin led the Warriors with head Coach Jon Coleman serving the second of a two-game suspension. Coleman will be back on the bench for Friday's quarterfinal game.

Senior guard Jon Coleman added 14 points and senior forward Kevon Cooper scored 9 of his 13 points in the first half.

Alma junior Cejay Mann hit four three-pointers and led the Airedales (18-7) with 16 points. Junior D.J. George added 13 points.

Alma knocked down seven three-pointers, while Hall hit six three-pointers.

The Airedales, who usually play a man-to-man defense, played a match-up zone against the Warriors, but Martin said his team was prepared.

"Most of the film we looked at they played a lot of man," Martin said. "But we prepared for [the zone]."

MARION 60, BENTON 39

Senior forward Tim Ceasar scored 15 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and had 6 steals as the top-ranked Patriots pulled away from the Panthers in the final 11 minutes.

With Marion holding a 35-31 advantage and 3:31 left in the third quarter, Ceasar broke loose on the baseline and hit a one-handed slam dunk that started Marion's game-ending run.

Marion (22-3) won its 16th consecutive game and will play in Thursday's quarterfinals. The Patriots also picked up 14 points from senior guard Keyshawn Woods and 13 points and 5 rebounds from junior guard Detrick Reeves.

Benton (14-12) managed eight points in the game's final 11 minutes.

Ethan Hilkert and Kelby Caffrey each scored 10 points for Benton, which hit only 4 of 18 shots in the second half.

LAKE HAMILTON 53, JONESBORO 51

Junior Adjani Winston hit a putback with 43 seconds left and banked in a free throw with 16.3 seconds left to help the Wolves (24-2) survive over the defending state champion Hurricane (18-10).

Jonesboro senior Shamari Milton missed an off-balanced 10-footer at the buzzer that would have sent the game into overtime.

Seniors Mondo Watkins and Lane Kersey each hit 13 points to lead Lake Hamilton, which trailed Jonesboro 28-21 at the half. Winston finished with nine points. Kannan Williams led Lake Hamilton with eight rebounds. Lake Hamilton won despite hitting only 1 of 7 free-throw attempts in the fourth quarter.

Jonesboro senior guard Lamar Washington led his team with 12 points. Senior Kyle Moore and sophomore Keylin McBride both added 10 for the Hurricane. Moore led Jonesboro in rebounding with eight.

Sports on 02/27/2019