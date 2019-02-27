Man, 24, pleads guilty to reduced charge in homeless man's death on UA land

FAYETTEVILLE — A 24-year-old man pleaded guilty Wednesday to a reduced charge of being an accomplice to manslaughter in the death of a homeless man found on undeveloped land owned by the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Quinton Lamar Taylor was sentenced to 72 months in prison, according to a Washington County Circuit Court sentencing order.

Taylor in July was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of 51-year-old George Irving Morrison. Taylor’s trial had been scheduled to begin Monday.

A report filed Wednesday by deputy prosecutor Brian Lamb states that Taylor “along with other person or persons, recklessly engaged in fighting behavior that caused the death of another person.”

No other arrests have been announced in the case.

University police found Morrison shortly after midnight on May 3, more than a mile from the main UA campus on land in a South Fayetteville area with several homeless encampments. He was pronounced dead at a Fayetteville hospital.

Taylor was arrested in May. The university in August gave people in the encampments - some 80-100 people, according to a May 2018 estimate from 7 Hills Homeless Center - a deadline of Sept. 6 to leave the property. “No Trespassing” signs have since been posted.

A small portion of the land, about 4.69 acres, has been sold to nonprofit Serve NWA, which plans to build wooden shelters at the site.

