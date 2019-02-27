Man convicted of murder denied retrial

An Oklahoma man, who in 1999 was sentenced in a Little Rock federal courtroom to death for killing a Pope County family as part of a cross-country crime rampage aimed at setting up a whites-only nation in the Pacific Northwest, on Tuesday lost another attempt to obtain a new trial.

U.S. District Judge Leon Holmes said Daniel Lewis Lee -- also known as Danny Lee -- has already used up his chances to appeal without authorization from the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis.

Because of that, and because he isn't entitled to relief under an alternative argument that invokes a Federal Rule of Civil Procedure, his Sept. 10, 2018, motion to vacate his conviction for murder in aid of racketeering is denied, Holmes said.

In the motion, two assistant federal public defenders in Maryland who are part of the Federal Capital Habeas Project cited newly discovered evidence -- a declaration from a witness at the trial and an Oklahoma court record -- that they said demonstrated that Lee's due-process rights were violated during his trial.

But Holmes said he doesn't have jurisdiction to consider the arguments.

Nevertheless, he discussed them in his 20-page ruling, indicating that the newly discovered court record might constitute material evidence that, if known during the trial, was "reasonably likely" to have changed the outcome of Lee's sentencing.

The court record was a fee application for an attorney who represented Lee in a preliminary hearing in Oklahoma after a 1990 murder, when Lee was 17. It indicated that an Oklahoma state court found that there was insufficient evidence to support a first-degree murder charge against Lee.

In the 1990 murder case, Lee's cousin, John David Patton, was convicted of first-degree murder for killing Joey Wavra, after forcing him down a manhole into a storm sewer and stabbing him and slitting his throat. The jury in Lee's federal trial heard that Lee handed the knife down to Patton and pleaded guilty to a robbery charge.

In both opening and closing arguments of the sentencing phase of the federal trial, prosecutors said Lee "has an earlier murder under his belt" and both "legally and morally" had "the blood of Joey Wavra" on his hands.

The Oklahoma murder, used to show future dangerousness, was one of several aggravating factors that prosecutors presented to convince jurors that Lee should be sentenced to death because he was violent and volatile, and would present a danger to others in prison.

Other aggravating factors presented were that he murdered the Arkansas family -- Bill Mueller, 53; his wife, Nancy Mueller, 28; and her 8-year-old daughter, Sarah Powell -- with the expectation of receiving something of pecuniary value; he murdered them after substantial planning; more than one person was intentionally killed in a single episode; and the crime involved a particularly vulnerable victim -- Sarah -- because of her youth.

Jurors agreed that each aggravating factor presented, except for premeditation, had been established, and decided on a death sentence. In support of the future dangerousness factor, prosecutors had also cited Lee's threatening behavior to a jailer while waiting trial and a 1995 Florida conviction for carrying a concealed weapon.

Holmes said federal prosecutors argued during Lee's sentencing hearing that the robbery plea offer was a "gift" from the Oklahoma prosecutor, an "incredible deal," and a missed opportunity for Lee to turn his life around.

Lee contended in his September petition that the government failed to disclose the exculpatory evidence contradicting the argument about his culpability in the Wavra murder. He said the government must have known about the judicial finding, which was recounted in an application for attorney's fees by the attorney who represented him at the preliminary hearing.

The unsigned statement includes the phrase, "Court finds crime of Murder 1 not established by evidence; Court recommends a Dismissal of Murder 1 charges and State consider refiling on charge of Robbery 1."

Holmes wrote, "In light of the government's reliance on the Wavra murder during sentencing, it is reasonably likely that, if it had been disclosed at trial that the Oklahoma court found the evidence insufficient to establish that Lee was guilty of murder, the outcome at sentencing would have been different."

A second argument made by the Maryland federal defenders on Lee's behalf concerned the testimony at the federal trial by an acquaintance of Lee's who said Lee bragged about killing some people "down south," and described how he did it -- which matched the way the Mueller family was killed. The attorneys said the witness was prevented by prosecutors from saying that he didn't believe Lee at the time, and still didn't, because of Lee's tendency to brag and appear "tough."

But Holmes noted that the witness, James Wanker, did testify on cross-examination that he didn't report Lee's claim to police because he thought Lee was "talking to hear himself talk," so the jury did hear that Wanker didn't take Lee seriously.

Lee's attorneys couldn't be reached for comment Tuesday evening to say whether they plan to seek authorization from the 8th Circuit, which oversees federal cases in Arkansas.

Lee, now 45, was convicted alongside Chevie Kehoe, who is also now 45, and who was said to be the leader in the racketeering conspiracy. Kehoe was sentenced to life in prison.

Metro on 02/27/2019