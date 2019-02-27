Marked Tree excels for 34 seconds

CARLISLE -- Save for one 34-second stretch, Marked Tree didn't play the kind of defense Coach Barbara Wilburn-Covington demands from the Indians.

But those 34 seconds in the third quarter put a smile on her face Tuesday afternoon at Carlisle High School.

Marked Tree (23-5) turned a 26-23 lead into a 32-23 advantage with three consecutive layups, two coming off steals from full-court pressure, and the Indians never looked back en route to a 57-44 victory over Eureka Springs in the first round of the Class 2A boys state basketball tournament.

"We just wanted to pick up the tempo," Wilburn-Covington said of her team, which led 13-8 after one quarter and 20-18 at the half. "Our momentum wasn't where it needed to be."

Marked Tree leaned on its two most experienced players, Jack Brown and Trayvious Brown, who combined to score 12 of Marked Tree's 16 third-quarter points. Wilburn-Covington said Jack Brown and Trayvious Brown are the only members of this year's team to see significant playing time in last season's run to the Class 2A title game, and their leadership showed in the third quarter.

Marked Tree led 36-30 after three quarters, but Eureka Springs got within three points early in the fourth quarter before the Indians pulled away again.

"Our defense just didn't look as good as it needed to be," she said.

It was good enough to end a 19-game winning streak by Eureka Springs (33-6). The Highlanders were 7 of 24 from the field in the first half, and didn't do much better after that.

Jackson Cross (17 points) and Griffin Taylor (10 points) led the way, but no other Eureka Springs player scored more than six.

"I think being right up there on them," Wilburn-Covington said of how Marked Tree's pressure bothered Eureka Springs. "We knew they were going to be great shooters, and we wanted to show them some things they haven't seen."

Like the man-to-man full-court pressure used during the pivotal stretch.

"That was the turning point," she said. "Our man-to-man defense didn't look like we needed it to look, and it's something we're going to have to work on."

CLARENDON 68, FLIPPIN 30

Five Clarendon players scored at least nine points, and the Lions (20-9) kept adding to a 22-8 first-quarter lead in their first-round victory over Flippin (22-17).

Clarendon led 43-16 at halftime and 60-25 after three quarters.

Kevin Eason and Maalik Cartwright scored 11 points each for the Lions.

QUITMAN 77, JUNCTION CITY 68

The Quitman Bulldogs (25-8) responded to every Junction City challenge in the second half, holding off the Dragons (17-9) in the opening round of the state tournament.

Quitman led 37-29 at halftime and by as many as 11 points on three occasions in the third quarter, but the Dragons cut the lead to 63-59 with 3:05 to play.

Two free throws by Zac Shue (28 points) made it 65-59 with 2:47 to play, and Trey Lovelady's baseline drive put Quitman back up 67-59.

Class 1A boys

Izard County 87, Jasper 36

The Cougars (39-4) picked up their 19th consecutive victory to get past the Jasper Pirates (29-12).

Coby Everett led Izard County with 23 points, Justus Cooper tallied 17, Dylan Tharp netted 13, Dalton Dillard registered 9 and Caleb Faulkner added 8.

Caleb Carter scored 10 points to lead Jasper.

COUNTY LINE 66, WESTERN GROVE 39

The Indians (30-5) overcame a sluggish start and a double-digit, first-half deficit to pull away from the Warriors in the second half.

Western Grove (28-12) led 15-7 after a quarter and by 10 points early in the second before County Line pulled even at halftime, 26-26. The Indians held the Warriors to just 13 second-half points while scoring 40 themselves.

Pacyn Reames led County Line with 30 points, and Mitchell Keezer added 15.

Luke Lane led Western Grove with 10 points.

Nevada 72, Timbo 68

The Blue Jays trailed for most of the fourth quarter until going up 67-66 on a layup by Jared Todd with 1:05 left, and led 71-66 when Keyonte Coleman hit two free throws with 38.3 left.

Timbo scored with 21.7 seconds left but still had chances to tie the score as Nevada missed five free throws, but kept turning the ball over.

Coleman led the Blue Jays with 20 points and Todd tallied 17.

Kyler Gammill led all scorers with 30 points for Timbo.

Marked Tree’s Trayvius Brown (right) puts up a shot while being defended by Eureka Springs’ Carter Drennon on Tuesday at the Class 2A boys state tournament in Carlisle.

