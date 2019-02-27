• In a letter to Skydance Media, actress Emma Thompson outlined why she refused to work with the former Pixar executive John Lasseter and withdrew from the animated film Luck. Thompson departed the project last month shortly after Skydance chief executive David Ellison hired Lasseter, the Pixar co-founder and former Walt Disney Co. animation chief. Last year, Lasseter was forced out at Disney after acknowledging "missteps" in his behavior with female employees. In her letter, Thompson questioned why women at Skydance should trust someone who "has made women at his companies feel undervalued and disrespected for decades." She also said it was "very odd to me that you and your company would consider hiring someone with Mr. Lasseter's pattern of misconduct given the present climate." A representative for Thompson on Tuesday confirmed the letter, which was first published in the Los Angeles Times. Skydance declined to comment. Shortly after allegations were made against Harvey Weinstein in fall 2017, Lasseter announced that he was taking a six-month "sabbatical" from Disney and apologized "to anyone who has ever been on the receiving end of an unwanted hug" or any other gesture that made them feel "disrespected or uncomfortable." Lasseter initially said he would return to Disney, but the studio said in June that it was permanently cutting ties.

• Ariana Grande is returning to Manchester two years after a suicide bomber killed 22 people at her concert in the northwest England city. Organizers say Grande will be a headliner at the Manchester Pride Live event on Aug. 25. Chief executive Mark Fletcher said Monday that "we're truly honored to be welcoming Ariana back to the city to help us celebrate LGBT+ life." On May 22, 2017, a bomber blew himself up at Manchester Arena as fans were leaving a show by Grande. The singer returned to the city two weeks later to take part in a memorial concert, which she helped to organize.

• A Spanish court investigating whether Shakira evaded $16.4 million in taxes has ordered the pop music star to appear for testimony in mid-June. In December, prosecutors charged the singer with not paying taxes in Spain between 2012 and 2014, when she lived mostly in the country despite having an official residence in Panama. In their indictment, prosecutors also allege that the Colombian-born singer concealed her income through 14 companies in tax havens. Shakira's Spanish public relations firm said the singer has settled all her debts with local tax authorities. The firm said she will testify as required on June 12 at a court in Esplugues de Llobregat, the Barcelona suburb where Shakira lives with soccer player Gerard Pique and the couple's children.

Photo by Invision/AP file photo

In this June 2, 2018 file photo., Ariana Grande performs at Wango Tango at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.

Photo by AP file photo

In this Oct. 11, 2018 file photo, Shakira performs at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City. A Spanish court investigating Shakira for possibly evading 14.5 million euros (16.4 million dollars) in taxes has called on the pop music star to testify in mid-June, 2019.

