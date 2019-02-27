Panel backs May 25 cutoff for dicamba

The Joint Budget Committee on Tuesday approved the state Plant Board's recommendation to allow farmers to spray dicamba on their dicamba-tolerant soybeans and cotton through May 25.

A board spokesman said the plan will be filed this week with the secretary of state and will take effect 10 days after that. The plan will bypass the governor's office since he earlier reviewed a proposed May 20 cutoff and allowed it to go to public comment and hearing. After a nine-hour public hearing last week, the board added five days of spraying to the original petition.

Farmers last year had an April 15 cutoff, set by the Plant Board after it received a little more than 1,000 complaints about damage to crops susceptible to the herbicide, as well as to backyard gardens and ornamentals.

Also required are a 1-mile buffer between dicamba-applied fields and state and federal research facilities, certified organic crops and commercially grown specialty crops and a half-mile buffer, in all directions, from conventional soybeans and cotton. Mixing glyphosate with dicamba in a spray rig's tank also is prohibited.

Dicamba's use on pastures and rangeland is allowed all year, but the buffers remain in effect. The ban and buffers don't apply to home use.

-- Stephen Steed

Windstream OK'd to access $400M

Windstream Holdings, in its first full day in bankruptcy court in New York, received interim approval Tuesday to access up to $400 million of its $1 billion in debtor-in-possession financing.

The financing was part of the "first day" motions related to the voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy filed Monday. The bankruptcy filing came 10 days after a federal judge ruled that Windstream defaulted on some of its bonds when it spun off real estate investment trust Uniti Group.

Both Windstream and Uniti are based in Little Rock.

This financing, combined with access to the cash generated by the company's ongoing operations, is available to help Windstream continue to pay its employees, maintain relationships with vendors and business partners and serve customers as usual, said Tony Thomas, Windstream's chief executive officer.

-- David Smith

Dillard's stock leaps; index climbs 5.44

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, rose 5.44 to 421.04 Tuesday.

Dillard's Inc. shares jumped almost 20 percent after reporting on Monday a 2 percent gain in sales in the fourth quarter.

Windstream climbed 5.5 percent while Uniti Group fell 3.2 percent.

Total volume for the index was 43 million shares.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.

