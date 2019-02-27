Northwest Arkansas chef once again semifinalist for James Beard Award

For the sixth consecutive year, Matthew McClure, executive chef of The Hive in Bentonville, is a semifinalist for the James Beard Foundation’s Restaurant and Chef awards — Best Chef: South — which the foundation announced Wednesday.

McClure will be competing with 19 other chefs in a region that includes Alabama, Arkansas, Puerto Rico, Florida, Louisiana and Mississsippi.

The foundation will announce the finalists March 27 and hand out the 29th annual James Beard Awards May 6 in Chicago. See the complete list of semifinalists online at jamesbeard.org/awards.