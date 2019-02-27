Notice-time cut for meetings advances

A legislative panel on Tuesday endorsed a bill that would curtail the public notification time for meetings of a county intergovernmental cooperation council.

The Senate Committee on City, County, and Local Affairs recommended the Senate pass House Bill 1401 -- sponsored by Rep. Stephen Magie, D-Conway, and Sen. Mark Johnson, R-Little Rock.

HB1401 requires that a county intergovernmental cooperation council notify the press and the public of meetings at least three days in advance. Currently, according to Arkansas Code 14-27-103, the council is required to give at least 10 days' prior notification.

"In the days of newspaper notification it was a probably a legitimate time period, but in the days of the Internet and instant communication, we feel this modernizes the process," Johnson said.

The bill would be in line with the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act, which requires at least three days' prior notice of public meetings except in the case of a special or emergency meeting, which requires at least two hours' notice.

-- Jeannie Roberts